MedVet Atlanta Multi-Specialty Veterinary Hospital Now Open

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedVet, a national leader in emergency and specialty veterinary care, is proud to announce the grand opening of MedVet Atlanta, a brand-new, veterinarian-owned and led hospital offering 24/7 expert care for pets across the Atlanta metro area.

Located in Chamblee, MedVet Atlanta serves pets, their loving families, and the veterinary community in Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, and Gwinnett counties, providing immediate access to expert emergency and specialty services. Whether it’s a sudden illness or a complex condition, MedVet’s team of highly skilled caregivers is ready to deliver compassionate, collaborative care—any time, day or night.

“Opening this hospital allows us to bring our mission of Leading Specialty Healthcare for Pets to more families,” said Dr. Lauren Boyd, Chief Medical Officer of MedVet. “We’re excited to be a trusted partner for pet parents and to serve as an extension of care for veterinarians in the Atlanta area.”

MedVet Atlanta offers a full spectrum of specialty services, including: 24/7 Emergency Medicine, Critical Care, Internal Medicine, Radiology, and Surgery.

The hospital is located at 1700 Century Circle, Atlanta, GA 30345, and is led by Dr. Jim Whitehead, Medical Director, and LouAnn Jones, RVT, FFCP, Hospital Director. Pet owners can walk in for urgent or emergency care—no appointment needed. Specialty appointments are available by referral or by contacting the hospital directly by phone at 404.900.6912 or email info.atlanta@medvet.com.

“Our veterinarian-owned and led approach ensures that every decision is made with pets and their families in mind,” adds Dr. Linda Lehmkuhl, Chief Executive Officer of MedVet. “We’re proud to bring together this group of exceptional caregivers under one roof to improve outcomes and support wellbeing—for pets, their people, and our team.”

About MedVet:

MedVet is the leading veterinarian founded, owned, and led network of specialty and emergency hospitals dedicated to delivering exceptional care and a deeply supportive experience to pets and their loving families, referring veterinarians, and team members. MedVet’s empathetic, insightful, and driven team of expert caregivers has helped the organization grow to be the preferred choice for high-quality, compassionate care, proudly serving more than 500,000 patients each year in communities throughout the United States. To learn more about MedVet and its mission of Leading Specialty Healthcare for Pets, visit medvet.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a248cf3-6634-49a6-827e-6c7e167e521d