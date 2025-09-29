The Bond Buyer Debuts Legal Intelligence and Welcomes Jeff Lipton as Market Intelligence Analyst

New York, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arizent, a leading provider of market intelligence and business information, is pleased to announce that Jeff Lipton has joined as Market Intelligence Analyst, Municipals. In this role, Lipton will support The Bond Buyer’s award-winning editorial team and contribute to the company’s expanding Market Intelligence platform and services.

Lipton brings over 25 years of experience in municipal credit and market strategy, most recently as Managing Director and Head of Municipal Credit & Market Strategy at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. He previously held leadership roles at MetLife, Neuberger Berman, and Robeco, and is widely recognized in the financial press for his commentary and thought leadership across the municipal finance landscape.

“Jeff’s arrival is a pivotal moment for The Bond Buyer as we transform into a Market Intelligence platform,” said Glenn Hall, EVP of Information Services at Arizent, publisher of The Bond Buyer. “His market acumen and strategic mindset will be instrumental as we deliver more actionable, role-specific intelligence tools that will drive success for our subscribers.”

Lipton’s arrival builds on Arizent’s strategic transformation under Hall’s leadership, with a focus on integrating expert journalism, proprietary research, and interactive data into platform-based services. Hall joined Arizent in March 2025 with a mandate to evolve the company’s trusted media brands into comprehensive intelligence platforms for professionals across the financial and professional services sectors.

Legal Intelligence Launch

Also today, The Bond Buyer Legal Intelligence platform debuts as a new feature for all premium subscribers of the publication. It is designed to give public finance professionals new visibility into legal trends, litigation, and regulatory matters that shape the municipal bond market.

The new platform will provide municipal finance professionals with tailored insights, exclusive data, and expert analysis tailored for legal and finance teams.

“We’re seeing heightened demand for intelligence that connects the dots between legal developments and market implications,” said Hall. “Our new Legal Intelligence service will provide the tools municipal professionals need to stay ahead of risks and opportunities—and Jeff will help ensure that offering is grounded in deep industry expertise.”

About The Bond Buyer

Since 1891, The Bond Buyer has empowered issuers, investors and other municipal finance professionals to navigate the complexities of policy, regulation, market activity, infrastructure and more. Across its journalism, events, research and benchmarking, The Bond Buyer provides insight into the most relevant topics—from public-private partnerships to innovative deal structures. As the only independent resource serving the complete municipal finance community, The Bond Buyer’s authoritative content connects leaders online, in person and in print every day.

About Arizent

Arizent is a business information company that advances professional communities by providing insights and analysis and convening industry leaders. The company uses deep industry expertise and a data-driven platform to deliver its services, which include subscriptions, marketing services, live events and access to Leaders, an executive forum. Arizent also connects business communities through leading financial services brands like American Banker, The Bond Buyer, Financial Planning, and National Mortgage News, as well as professional services brands like Accounting Today, Employee Benefit News and Digital Insurance.

Contact

Janet King

janet.king@arizent.com



