Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Lineage, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Lineage, Inc., ("Lineage" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LINE) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities in or traceable to the registration statement used in connection with the Company's July 26, 2024 initial public offering. Lineage investors have until September 30, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Lineage investors have until September 30, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On or around July 25, 2024, Lineage conducted its initial public offering of 56,882,051 shares of common stock priced at $78.00 per share. Then, on April 30, 2025, Lineage reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025. Among other items, Lineage reported that its total revenue had decreased by 2.7% to $1.29 billion for the quarter, stating that it “experienced more normal seasonal trends in the first quarter after multiple years of elevated inventory levels.” On this news, Lineage’s stock price fell $8.26 per share, or 14.62%, to close at $48.23 per share on April 30, 2025.

