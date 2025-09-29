SANS Institute Partners with OAS, Government of Jamaica, and Global Affairs Canada to Expand Cyber Workforce in Jamaica with Youth Training Initiative

Bethesda, MD, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SANS Institute, in partnership with the Government of Jamaica, the Organization of American States (OAS), and the Government of Canada, has launched a new initiative to prepare the next generation of Jamaican cybersecurity professionals. The Jamaican Cyber Youth Empowerment Academy officially launches with a full-day, in-person orientation in Kingston on September 29, bringing together selected participants to launch their skills development journey. Participants will be formally introduced to the program, receive a detailed overview of expectations, and begin hands-on skills training led by two SANS Instructors.

The program is designed to advance digital workforce readiness by providing young adults with access to world-class technical cybersecurity training, career-focused professional development, and internationally recognized certification to prepare them for future job opportunities. It will allow participants to join a growing network of cyber professionals across the Americas. Through this effort, SANS will deliver two fundamental skills training courses at no cost to participants:

SEC275: Computers, Technology and Security Training and the GFACT certification

AIS247: AI Security Essentials for Business Leaders

"This initiative reflects our deep commitment to developing cybersecurity talent across the globe," said Max Shuftan, Director of Mission Programs and Partnerships at SANS Institute. “Jamaica has an opportunity to lead the Caribbean in building regional cyber capacity and expanding opportunities for Jamaican youth, and we’re proud to work with OAS, the Government of Jamaica, and Global Affairs Canada to support that goal by empowering youth with the training and industry credentials to launch meaningful careers.”

The program targets Jamaican residents between the ages of 18 and 25 who possess a basic understanding of IT concepts, including networks or operating systems. In addition to technical coursework, participants will receive technical mentorship from a Certified SANS Instructor and take part in sessions focused on career readiness, helping to bridge the gap between training and employment in cybersecurity and adjacent fields.

“From the OAS we develop talent recruitment programs across the different member states. This initiative in Jamaica is key to responding to the growing demand for cybersecurity professionals, identifying and training talent from an early age. Each newly trained professional is a key piece to protect critical infrastructure and, ultimately, the digital lives of our citizens,” said Guillermo Moncayo, Executive Secretary in charge of the Inter-American Committee against Terrorism (CICTE) of the OAS.

