DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Tekni-Plex, Inc. Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding a hacking incident at Tekni-Plex, Inc. (“TekniPlex”). TekniPlex learned of a data breach on or about November 18, 2024.

About Tekni-Plex, Inc.

Tekni-Plex, Inc. operates globally, specializing in advanced manufacturing technologies and materials science innovations.

What happened?

Around November 18, 2024, TekniPlex identified unusual activity on its computer network. The company began an investigation and determined that an unauthorized third party may have accessed and obtained certain personal information between October 24, 2024, and December 7, 2024.

The stolen data might include names, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, and financial account information.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a letter regarding the TekniPlex data breach, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the TekniPlex data breach.

