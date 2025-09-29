DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Veradigm LLC Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Veradigm LLC. Veradigm learned of a data breach on or about July 1, 2025.

About Veradigm LLC

Veradigm LLC is a healthcare technology company that offers data-driven tools and solutions to enhance patient care and reduce healthcare costs.

What happened?

Around July 1, 2025, Veradigm discovered a data breach in which an unauthorized person accessed customer data through a compromised storage account. This incident, which likely exposed sensitive personal information, occurred around December 15, 2024, shortly after another security issue affected a different Veradigm client.

The compromised data may include names, Social Security numbers, contact details, dates of birth, health records, insurance information, payment data, and driver’s license numbers.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a letter regarding the Veradigm data breach, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Veradigm data breach.

