Glo & Spa-rkle Aesthetics and Medical Spa Launches Revolutionary Near-Painless and Precise PRP and PRF Hair Restoration Intradermal Injector Treatment

Lubbock, TX, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glo & Spa-rkle Aesthetics and Medical Spa, a leading name in the realm of aesthetics, ant-aging and wellness treatments, is thrilled to announce the launch of its cutting-edge Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) and Platelet-Rich Fibrin (PRF) hair restoration injection treatments. Utilizing state-of-the-art mesogun intradermal injection technology, this innovative approach redefines the patient experience by offering a near-painless, precise, and mess-free alternative to traditional manual hand injection methods.





PRP hair restoration results at Glo & Spa-rkle Aesthetics and Medical Spa.

Unlike conventional PRP/PRF treatments, which often involve painful manual injections, inconsistent needle depths, and the application of topical numbing creams that can leave hair messy, Glo & Spa-rkle’s advanced mesogun technology eliminates these challenges. The mesogun intradermal injector delivers PRP/PRF with unparalleled precision, allowing for preselected injection depths and controlled dosages to ensure uniform treatment across the scalp. This eliminates discomfort and the need for numbing creams, resulting in a seamless and comfortable experience for patients.

“We are proud to be the one and only clinic in the region offering this advanced, patient-centered approach to hair restoration,” said Lauren Boutwell, Practice Manager at Glo & Spa-rkle Aesthetics and Medical Spa. “Our mesogun intradermal scalp injection technology not only enhances the effectiveness of PRP/PRF treatments but also prioritizes patient comfort and satisfaction, setting a new standard in hair restoration care.”

Glo & Spa-rkle’s commitment to innovation and excellence ensures that clients receive the highest quality treatment in a relaxing and professional environment. For more information about their painless PRP/PRF hair restoration treatments or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.gloandsparkle.com or contact 806-375-4888.





Fa-tia Johnson APRN, MSN, AGPCNP-C, MHA, Co-Owner and Board Certified Aesthetic & Anti-aging Nurse Practitioner, Glo & Spa-rkle Aesthetics and Medical Spa.

About Glo & Spa-rkle Aesthetics and Medical Spa



Glo & Spa-rkle is a premier aesthetic and wellness med spa located in Lubbock, Texas, dedicated to enhancing beauty, health, and confidence through innovative, high-quality treatments. Catering directly to clients, we offer a curated selection of services designed to promote skin and body rejuvenation, fostering a renewed sense of self-assurance. Our comprehensive offerings include neuromodulators, laser treatments, non-surgical face and neck lifts with PDO threads and EMFACE, body contouring, advanced RF microneedling, medical weight loss programs, and dermal fillers. Additionally, we specialize in regenerative therapies, such as biostimulators, exosomes, and polydeoxyribonucleotide (PDRN), to support natural healing and rejuvenation. For enhanced safety and precision, we utilize ultrasound-guided aesthetic injections of dermal fillers, ensuring optimal results with minimal risk. At Glo & Spa-rkle, we prioritize personalized care, leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver tailored treatments in a welcoming, judgment-free environment. Our mission is to empower every client to embrace their unique beauty and thrive on their wellness journey. As a client-focused small to medium-sized enterprise, Glo & Spa-rkle generates revenue through direct-to-consumer aesthetic and wellness services, delivering exceptional outcomes with every visit.

Glo & Spa-rkle Aesthetics and Medical Spa

https://gloandsparkle.com

Lauren Boutwell

lauren.boutwell@gloandsparkle.com

8066423992

10607 Quaker Ave Suite 103, Lubbock Texas 79424.



The address changing in January 2026 to 4513 114th Street Lubbock, Texas 79424.