Persephone Biosciences Co-Sponsors Event With Clean Label Project At Annual American Academy Of Pediatrics Conference

DENVER, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Persephone Biosciences , a pioneering biotech company focused on unlocking the potential of the microbiome to impact human health, today co-sponsored Clean Label Project ’s ‘Coffee & Bites’ event at the American Academy of Pediatrics annual conference in Denver, Colorado. Persephone’s Daily Synergistic Synbiotic, which launched earlier this month, is the first synbiotic to receive the Clean Label Project’s First 1,000 Days Promise certification. The company is also proud to be part of Clean Label Project’s Baby Coalition.

The ‘Coffee & Bites’ event invited consumers to hear key findings from the Clean Label Project’s comprehensive review of leading over-the-counter medications for children. Persephone is joined by co-sponsors Once Upon A Farm, PediaGrow, Cerebelly, Square Baby, Kabrita, EEZ Co, Serenity Kids, and Aussie Bubs.

“We are so proud to be part of Clean Label Project’s Baby Coalition and honored to have partnered with this stellar group of brands supporting the earliest days of an infant's life at this gathering,” said Stephanie Culler, Ph.D., CEO and Co-founder of Persephone Biosciences. “At Persephone, we’re establishing a new standard of care for the infant microbiome and, in doing so, are proud to partner with the Clean Label Project which, for nine years, has set the standard for food and consumer product quality and safety.”

“The first 1,000 days of life are critical to long-term health and development, and families deserve products that meet the highest standards of purity and safety,” said Molly Hamilton, Executive Director of Clean Label Project. “Persephone Biosciences’ Daily Synergistic Synbiotic earning our First 1,000 Days Promise certification is an important milestone. We’re thrilled to welcome Persephone to our Baby Coalition and to collaborate on raising awareness about the importance of clean and transparent supplements for children.”

Persephone’s mission was inspired by founder and CEO Stephanie Culler’s own personal losses at a young age. Culler received a PhD from the California Institute of Technology focused on developing new cancer therapies, and later a career studying the microbiome and its impact on human health. From these meaningful experiences, Persephone was born.

Persephone’s Daily Synergistic Synbiotic, which launched with a waitlist of 10,000 parents and caregivers, is uniquely designed to help the gut microbiome of infants thrive and develop to support lifelong health. The launch follows Communication Biology’s (a Nature portfolio journal) publication of findings from the My Baby Biome study. Led by the team at Persephone, this is the largest and most comprehensive study ever conducted in the U.S. to map the infant gut microbiome and revealed that nine in ten babies are missing keystone strains of Bifidobacterium — beneficial microbes that were once universally present in healthy infants but are now disappearing due to modern practices.

Persephone is backed by notable investors including Y Combinator, Fifty Years, Susa Ventures, American Cancer Society's BrightEdge Fund, Pioneer Fund, First Bight Ventures, Propel Bio Partners, Ocampo Capital, Mesa Verde Partners and Capita3.

