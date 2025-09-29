Alameda Health System is recognized as one of Newsweek’s America’s Best Nursing Homes 2026





OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All four Alameda Health System (AHS) skilled nursing and sub-acute facilities, commonly referred to as nursing homes, have been recognized on Newsweek’s America’s Best Nursing Homes 2026 list.

AHS skilled nursing facilities include Fairmont Rehabilitation and Wellness in San Leandro, CA, as well as Alameda Hospital Skilled Nursing Facilities in Alameda, CA, inclusive of Park Bridge Rehabilitation and Wellness, Alameda Hospital Sub-Acute Unit, and South Shore Rehabilitation and Wellness. They are part of AHS, the public safety-net health system of Alameda County. Skilled nursing facilities provide long-term care and temporary residence for patients undergoing medically necessary rehabilitation treatment.

“We believe that health care is a human right that everyone should have access to, regardless of their ability to pay for services. This recognition affirms our belief that the public, safety-net health system can and does provide exceptional care on par with for profit institutions. This recognition is a reflection of our highly skilled and compassionate team members who care for our residents like family, and our facilities that have strong and consistent processes,” said Richard Espinoza, chief administrative officer of post-acute services at AHS.

Long-term skilled nursing care is prohibitively expensive for most people. That’s one reason that Medicaid is the primary payer for over 60% of residents in nursing facilities. Last July, Congress passed sweeping cuts to Medicaid that were signed into law as part of H.R.1, also known as The Big Bill. Experts project that AHS will lose $100 million annually in federal funding by 2030 due to The Big Bill. Approximately 80% of AHS funding comes from Medicaid and state health care reimbursements, known in California as Medi-Cal. These dollars not only support AHS skilled nursing facilities, but other essential health care services such as trauma, emergency, hospital and primary care.

“The need for affordable, high-quality skilled nursing home care is enormous in Alameda County. I’m proud that AHS skilled nursing care providers are meeting the need with excellence and honored by Newsweek’s recognition. However, it is also important to sound the alarm: Medicaid funding has been slashed and health care services like these that are critically important to the health and well-being of our community are at risk,” said James Jackson, CEO of AHS.

Newsweek’s America’s Best Nursing Homes is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on September 24th, 2025, and can currently be viewed on Newsweek’s website.

The America’s Best Nursing Homes 2026 ranking awards the leading nursing homes in the U.S. The winners were recognized in three categories: large (150+ certified beds), medium (100–149 certified beds), and small (50–99 certified beds). The evaluation is based on four key pillars:



Performance Indicators: Data on staffing, quality measures and health inspections.

Data on staffing, quality measures and health inspections. Reputation Score: An online survey among medical professionals.

An online survey among medical professionals. Accreditations: Official recognition by TJC and CARF for meeting quality and safety standards.

Official recognition by TJC and CARF for meeting quality and safety standards. Resident Satisfaction: Patient and relatives feedback reflected in Google rating scores.





