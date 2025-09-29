CPS Technologies Awarded Phase I SBIR Contract from the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Nuclear Energy

NORTON, Mass., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: CPSH) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced it has been awarded a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract from the Office of Nuclear Energy within the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). This marks the company’s sixth federally funded research award of 2025 and its first new contract with the DOE this year. Marinos Blanas will serve as the Principal Investigator for the program, which is valued at approximately $125,000 and has a period of performance that extends until April of 2026.

The project will focus on developing a high-performance, sustainable impact limiter to enhance the safety of transporting spent nuclear fuel (SNF) and high-level radioactive waste (HLW). These materials are typically shipped via rail to federal facilities for interim storage, with impact limiters serving a critical role in absorbing energy during potential transportation accidents. Historically constructed from materials like wood, these structures are now being reimagined by CPS using advanced alternatives.

“CPS continues to deliver innovative materials and manufacturing solutions for our customers’ most demanding challenges,” said Brian Mackey, President & CEO of CPS. “This award again demonstrates our ability to translate our team’s deep expertise in materials science into practical, cost-effective technologies, while strengthening our relationship with the DOE. We’re proud to support the Office of Nuclear Energy in advancing the safe and sustainable transport of nuclear materials.”

This latest contract expands CPS’ growing portfolio of advanced materials initiatives and reinforces its leadership in applying novel solutions across a range of high-impact sectors.

About CPS

CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance materials solutions for its customers. The company’s products and intellectual property address critical needs in a variety of applications, including electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, Navy ships, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure and others. CPS hermetic packages can be found in many Aerospace and Satellite applications. CPS’ armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions for the transition to clean energy. The Company articulates its Vision as follows: “To pioneer the next generation of high-performance materials and solve the world’s toughest engineering challenges.”

