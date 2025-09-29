Rocket Lab and Synspective Strike Another 10-Launch Deal, Boosting Contracted Missions to 21 Electron Launches

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced it has secured a second multi-launch contract with Synspective, a leading Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite data and analytics company from Japan. The new contract for a further 10 dedicated Electron launches brings the total number of upcoming Synspective missions to 21 – marking the largest order of dedicated Electron missions with a single customer to date.

Following the first launch agreement announced in June 2024, this second multi-launch contract within 18 months further solidifies Electron’s international expansion and leadership of the small lift launch market globally. This latest contract secures the launch of 21 StriX SAR satellites across multiple missions through to the end of the decade.

Rocket Lab has been Synspective’s sole launch provider to-date, successfully deploying six StriX satellites across six dedicated launches from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand. The next 21 Synspective launches will take place from the same launch site, with Rocket Lab’s schedule flexibility, tailored launch service, and streamlined operations central to Synspective’s decision to extend its previous multi-launch contract.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck, says: “Regular and reliable launch on a flexible schedule is essential to the build out of Synspective’s constellation, and Electron has been integral to this from the start as the sole launcher of all StriX satellites in space today. It’s an honor to add another 10 StriX satellites to Electron’s launch manifest and continue our long-standing partnership with Synspective.”

Synspective founder and CEO, Dr. Motoyuki Arai, said: “Rocket Lab’s precision and track record have consistently enabled us to stay on schedule and achieve our mission objectives. As we move forward with 21 launches, our continued collaboration is crucial to accelerating the deployment of our SAR satellites and the growth of our data platform.”

Electron’s reliability, proficiency at executing against rapid timelines, and satellite deployment accuracy to within meters of its target, has made it the commercial launch vehicle of choice for satellite operators wanting to build out their constellations with precision. The majority of Electron launches this year have either been the continuation of multi-launch contracts with commercial constellation customers, or have completed the entire deployment of a constellation in less than a year.

About Synspective

Synspective Inc., founded in 2018, develops and operates Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites, providing SAR data and analytics solutions. We aim to develop a constellation of 30 SAR satellites by the late 2020s, enabling the creation of a new system that can observe changes anywhere on Earth. With a SAR satellite constellation that enables high-frequency and high-resolution Earth observation, Synspective delivers satellite data and various analytics solutions for disaster response and management, national security, and environmental monitoring. https://synspective.com

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is a leading space company that provides launch services, spacecraft, payloads and satellite components serving commercial, government, and national security markets. Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket is the world’s most frequently launched orbital small rocket; its HASTE rocket provides hypersonic test launch capability for the U.S. government and allied nations; and its Neutron launch vehicle in development will unlock medium launch for constellation deployment, national security and exploration missions. Rocket Lab’s spacecraft and satellite components have enabled more than 1,700 missions spanning commercial, defense and national security missions including GPS, constellations, and exploration missions to the Moon, Mars, and Venus. Rocket Lab is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange (RKLB). Learn more at www.rocketlabcorp.com.

