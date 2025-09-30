Valneva Reports 95% Seroresponse Four Years After Single Shot of Chikungunya Vaccine IXCHIQ®

Long-lasting antibody persistence was comparable in older (65+) and younger adults





Long-term antibody persistence is a key competitive advantage for a vaccine targeting unpredictable outbreak diseases like chikungunya



Saint-Herblain (France), September 30, 2025 – Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA), a specialty vaccine company, today reported positive antibody persistence data four years after vaccination with a single dose of its chikungunya vaccine IXCHIQ®. The results are in line with Valneva’s expectations for this vaccine, confirming a strong and long-lasting antibody persistence across all age groups investigated. The four-year persistence data are in line with previous persistence data1, 2,3, further highlighting a key advantage of the vaccine.

Among the 254 healthy adults still followed in the trial, 95% maintained neutralizing antibody titers well above the seroresponse threshold4 four years after the single-dose vaccination. Persistence of antibodies in older adults (age 65+) was comparable to younger adults (18-64 years of age) in terms of geometric mean titers (GMTs) and seroresponse rates (SRRs).

Trial VLA1553-303, which has received funding support from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the European Union’s (EU) Horizon Europe program, also collected long-term safety data up to two years, including Adverse Event of Special Interest (AESI) from the preceding trial and any new-onset Serious Adverse Events (SAEs). No safety concerns were reported or identified and no AESI were ongoing at the time of participant enrollment in the trial. Per trial protocol, antibody persistence is planned to be collected up to ten years after vaccination.

Juan Carlos Jaramillo M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Valneva, said, “We are very encouraged by these four-year data, which further reinforce IXCHIQ®'s unique profile and its ability to generate a robust, durable antibody response in both younger and older adults with just a single dose. Whether you are a traveler, live in an endemic area, or face an outbreak situation, the prospect of long-term protection from a mosquito-borne disease with a single vaccination is highly valuable, especially in Low- and Middle-Income Countries ((LMICs) where vaccine access is often limited.”

Valneva is focused on expanding the vaccine’s access. The Company expanded its partnership with CEPI in 20245 to support broader access to the vaccine in LMICs and, within the framework of this agreement, announced an exclusive license agreement with the Serum Institute of India (SII) to enable supply of the vaccine in Asia6.

About Chikungunya

Chikungunya virus (CHIKV) is a mosquito-borne viral disease spread by the bites of infected Aedes mosquitoes which causes fever, severe joint and muscle pain, headache, nausea, fatigue and rash. Joint pain is often debilitating and can persist for weeks to years.7

In 2004, the disease began to spread quickly, causing large-scale outbreaks around the world. Since the re-emergence of the virus, CHIKV has now been identified in over 110 countries in Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas.8 Between 2013 and 2023, more than 3.7 million cases were reported in the Americas9 and the economic impact is considered to be significant. The medical and economic burden is expected to grow with climate change as the mosquito vectors that transmit the disease continue to spread geographically. As such, the World Health Organization (WHO) has highlighted chikungunya as a major public health problem.10

About Valneva SE

We are a specialty vaccine company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases addressing unmet medical needs. We take a highly specialized and targeted approach, applying our deep expertise across multiple vaccine modalities, focused on providing either first-, best- or only-in-class vaccine solutions.

We have a strong track record, having advanced multiple vaccines from early R&D to approvals, and currently market three proprietary travel vaccines.

Revenues from our growing commercial business help fuel the continued advancement of our vaccine pipeline. This includes the only Lyme disease vaccine candidate in advanced clinical development, which is partnered with Pfizer, the world’s most clinically advanced Shigella vaccine candidate, as well as vaccine candidates against the Zika virus and other global public health threats. More information is available at www.valneva.com.







