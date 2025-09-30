Transaction in own shares

 | Source: OSB GROUP PLC OSB GROUP PLC

OSB GROUP PLC                                        
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
30 September 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 29 September 2025 it had purchased a total of 23,934 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

 London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased23,934--
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)557.00p--
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)551.50p--
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)555.46p--

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 360,196,554 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 360,196,554.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer NameOSB GROUP PLC
LEI213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISINGB00BLDRH360
Intermediary NameCitigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary CodeSBILGB2L
Timezone GMT+1
CurrencyGBP


Transaction Date Trade TimeCurrencyVolumePriceTrading VenueTransaction ID
29-09-202516:19:17GBp323555.00XLONxeaNi2SKpyW
29-09-202516:19:17GBp44555.00XLONxeaNi2SKpyY
29-09-202516:18:28GBp1,172555.00XLONxeaNi2SKmsL
29-09-202516:15:34GBp836555.00XLONxeaNi2SK$Sd
29-09-202516:06:17GBp557554.50XLONxeaNi2SKY1M
29-09-202515:56:45GBp403554.50XLONxeaNi2SKMsS
29-09-202515:54:08GBp365554.50XLONxeaNi2SKL$9
29-09-202515:54:08GBp438554.50XLONxeaNi2SKL$E
29-09-202515:38:47GBp367553.50XLONxeaNi2SK1Rq
29-09-202515:30:24GBp218554.00XLONxeaNi2SLm4b
29-09-202515:26:49GBp214553.50XLONxeaNi2SLz8A
29-09-202515:23:51GBp157553.50XLONxeaNi2SLcrh
29-09-202515:18:16GBp309553.50XLONxeaNi2SLX7m
29-09-202515:17:30GBp32553.50XLONxeaNi2SLk9V
29-09-202515:10:39GBp137553.50XLONxeaNi2SLKjP
29-09-202515:10:39GBp95553.50XLONxeaNi2SLKjR
29-09-202515:04:54GBp220553.50XLONxeaNi2SLSEM
29-09-202515:00:30GBp259552.00XLONxeaNi2SL729
29-09-202514:55:13GBp383551.50XLONxeaNi2SLCfh
29-09-202514:47:18GBp258552.50XLONxeaNi2SMnYG
29-09-202514:47:16GBp162552.50XLONxeaNi2SMnlL
29-09-202514:38:50GBp308554.00XLONxeaNi2SMZAG
29-09-202514:32:21GBp321555.50XLONxeaNi2SMf7q
29-09-202514:31:23GBp122555.50XLONxeaNi2SMNmx
29-09-202514:20:46GBp264554.50XLONxeaNi2SM6Xz
29-09-202514:11:07GBp246555.50XLONxeaNi2SMFQj
29-09-202514:04:01GBp320556.00XLONxeaNi2SNtut
29-09-202513:50:44GBp276555.00XLONxeaNi2SNuBV
29-09-202513:38:33GBp221554.50XLONxeaNi2SNjZD
29-09-202513:29:15GBp267554.50XLONxeaNi2SNIwJ
29-09-202513:29:12GBp53554.50XLONxeaNi2SNI4z
29-09-202513:16:11GBp271555.00XLONxeaNi2SN6Ja
29-09-202513:03:10GBp238555.50XLONxeaNi2SNAOI
29-09-202513:02:41GBp15555.50XLONxeaNi2SNBuK
29-09-202512:50:36GBp219556.00XLONxeaNi2SGnxw
29-09-202512:40:12GBp306555.50XLONxeaNi2SGcuI
29-09-202512:30:15GBp122554.50XLONxeaNi2SGkNv
29-09-202512:20:40GBp10556.50XLONxeaNi2SGMtS
29-09-202512:20:40GBp433556.50XLONxeaNi2SGMsX
29-09-202512:20:36GBp201556.50XLONxeaNi2SGMp@
29-09-202512:20:36GBp432556.50XLONxeaNi2SGMpy
29-09-202512:19:26GBp571557.00XLONxeaNi2SGNy6
29-09-202510:37:54GBp761557.00XLONxeaNi2SItil
29-09-202510:24:53GBp485557.00XLONxeaNi2SIwJL
29-09-202510:05:24GBp917555.50XLONxeaNi2SIMYJ
29-09-202510:05:24GBp93556.00XLONxeaNi2SIMYL
29-09-202510:05:24GBp247556.00XLONxeaNi2SIMYP
29-09-202510:03:55GBp205556.00XLONxeaNi2SIN5T
29-09-202509:59:00GBp91556.00XLONxeaNi2SIG4m
29-09-202509:59:00GBp250556.00XLONxeaNi2SIG4o
29-09-202509:59:00GBp6556.00XLONxeaNi2SIG4q
29-09-202509:58:01GBp205556.00XLONxeaNi2SIHnx
29-09-202509:56:03GBp118556.00XLONxeaNi2SIVfw
29-09-202509:56:03GBp87556.00XLONxeaNi2SIVfy
29-09-202509:53:00GBp261556.00XLONxeaNi2SIQqe
29-09-202509:53:00GBp485556.00XLONxeaNi2SIQqn
29-09-202509:41:45GBp695556.50XLONxeaNi2SI1WD
29-09-202509:35:27GBp612556.00XLONxeaNi2SI8Ml
29-09-202509:29:51GBp246556.00XLONxeaNi2SJn69
29-09-202509:28:57GBp661556.50XLONxeaNi2SJ@v5
29-09-202509:24:01GBp96556.50XLONxeaNi2SJx2l
29-09-202509:24:01GBp50556.50XLONxeaNi2SJx2n
29-09-202509:24:01GBp536556.50XLONxeaNi2SJx2p
29-09-202509:23:02GBp35556.00XLONxeaNi2SJuoh
29-09-202509:23:02GBp104556.00XLONxeaNi2SJuoj
29-09-202509:23:02GBp481556.50XLONxeaNi2SJuol
29-09-202509:23:02GBp105556.50XLONxeaNi2SJuon
29-09-202509:23:02GBp70556.50XLONxeaNi2SJuop
29-09-202509:06:01GBp4555.50XLONxeaNi2SJMbZ
29-09-202509:05:25GBp132555.50XLONxeaNi2SJMLq
29-09-202509:05:16GBp15555.50XLONxeaNi2SJMSo
29-09-202509:05:16GBp636555.50XLONxeaNi2SJMSq
29-09-202509:02:47GBp664555.50XLONxeaNi2SJL@i
29-09-202508:57:48GBp319556.00XLONxeaNi2SJUYH
29-09-202508:57:23GBp631556.50XLONxeaNi2SJU7K
29-09-202508:30:03GBp288556.00XLONxeaNi2SC$uK
29-09-202508:26:36GBp412556.50XLONxeaNi2SCxgM
29-09-202508:21:39GBp766557.00XLONxeaNi2SCaTv

