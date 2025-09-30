Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
30 September 2025

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:29 September 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):470.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):481.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):478.479833

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,871,857 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 115,058,573 have voting rights and 1,289,230 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE478.47983315,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Trading Venue

 
 
444470.0008:29:52LSE 
682473.0008:34:38LSE 
184475.5008:47:13LSE 
243475.5008:47:13LSE 
184473.5009:34:05LSE 
282472.0009:50:09LSE 
450475.5010:21:14LSE 
361475.5010:21:14LSE 
184474.0013:07:15LSE 
184474.5013:10:25LSE 
418475.0013:34:53LSE 
435475.5013:55:17LSE 
184476.5014:30:40LSE 
184476.0014:44:10LSE 
610477.5014:59:43LSE 
359481.0015:07:28LSE 
101481.0015:07:28LSE 
36481.0015:07:28LSE 
318481.0015:07:28LSE 
86481.0015:07:29LSE 
216481.0015:07:29LSE 
216481.0015:07:29LSE 
216481.0015:07:29LSE 
140481.0015:07:29LSE 
24481.0015:07:29LSE 
216481.0015:07:30LSE 
49481.0015:07:30LSE 
167481.0015:07:30LSE 
97481.0015:07:30LSE 
70481.0015:07:30LSE 
216481.0015:07:30LSE 
167481.0015:07:32LSE 
49481.0015:07:32LSE 
216481.0015:07:32LSE 
216481.0015:07:32LSE 
49481.0015:07:32LSE 
167481.0015:07:32LSE 
71481.0015:07:32LSE 
145481.0015:07:32LSE 
216481.0015:07:33LSE 
216481.0015:07:33LSE 
216481.0015:07:33LSE 
216481.0015:07:33LSE 
167481.0015:07:34LSE 
121481.0015:07:35LSE 
216481.0015:07:35LSE 
25481.0015:07:35LSE 
620479.5015:19:04LSE 
306479.5015:19:04LSE 
180480.5015:21:41LSE 
478481.0015:26:35LSE 
165480.0015:35:09LSE 
101480.0015:35:45LSE 
19480.0015:36:43LSE 
941480.0015:36:49LSE 
957480.0015:38:03LSE 
973479.5015:39:14LSE 
231479.5015:39:14LSE 

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


Recommended Reading