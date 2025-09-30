Tonner Drones launches new website

Paris, September 30th, 2025, 08:00, Tonner Drones (’the Company’) is pleased to announce that it has released its new website.

Tonner Drones has been constantly evolving in recent years. Therefore, it was time for a modern, clear, and customer-focused digital presentation. The new Tonner Drones website offers a fresh and user-friendly platform Shareholders, potential new clients and investors are invited to visit the website at www.tonnerdrones.com. The new website provides a clearer overview of Tonner Drones' activities and assets.

The website clearly highlights the unique features our solutions The Countbot and Inhibitor. Potential buyers can now more quickly discover the benefits and applications, significantly lowering the barrier to purchase. Thanks to improved navigation and clear calls to action, visitors can easily contact us, request quotes, or gather more information directly.

Tonner Drones holds valuable stakes in innovative companies like Diodon, Elistair, and Donecle. The new website prominently features each of these holdings, giving visitors insight into the potential value of these companies for Tonner Drones shareholders.

Finally, Tonner Drones has streamlined its shareholder communications. The new website provides up-to-date, clear, and transparent information about corporate developments, financial reporting, and strategic decisions. Shareholders can therefore count on clear information and a warm digital welcome, in keeping with Tonner Drones' open corporate culture.

End of Press-Release.

About Tonner Drones : Tonner Drones develops technologies for the logistics sector. Tonner Drones holds valuable stakes in some promising French drone manufacturers like Elistair and Donecle. Tonner Drones’ strategy is to increase the value of its shareholdings in these companies through active asset management. Additional revenues can be achieved through royalties from patents held by Tonner Drones. Tonner Drones does not plan on owning a factory; however, it is determined to retain R&D for its products and systems in France. Tonner Drones uses an active strategy to manage its treasury.

Tonner Drones’ shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).

More information at www.tonnerdrones.com / contact@tonnerdrones.com

