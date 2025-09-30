Capgemini press contact:

Mollie Mellows

Tel.: + 44 (0) 7342 709384

E-mail: mollie.mellows@capgemini.com Six Nations press contact:

Michael White

Tel.: +44 (0) 7929 206878

E-mail: michael.white@sixnationsrugby.com

Capgemini becomes an Official Partner of Six Nations Rugby to enrich the fan experience through data and technology

The new five-year partnership encompasses the Guinness Men’s Six Nations and Guinness Women’s Six Nations, as well as the Quilter Nations Series and Summer Nations Series

Paris, September 30, 2025 – Capgemini announced today that it has become the Official Digital Transformation Partner of Six Nations Rugby, spanning the men’s and women’s game, up to 2029. This five-year partnership is the next chapter in Capgemini’s longtime rugby story, building on its commitment to elevate and expand the rugby fan experience through cutting-edge technology, data-driven insights, and fan-centric innovation.

As part of the new long-term collaboration, Capgemini becomes the Official Digital Transformation Partner of Six Nations Rugby, and its annual Men’s and Women’s Six Nations Championships, together with the Autumn Nations Series, which kicks off on November 1st, and the Summer Nations Series.

In 2025, the Guinness Men’s Six Nations was watched by nearly 130 million fans globally, signaling a 6% increase in audience compared to the previous year1. In 2026, the Championship kicks off in February with a unique Thursday night fixture, paving the way for five rounds of unmissable entertainment that continues to hold its place alongside some of the most loved and respected events in world sport. In the women’s game, next year's Guinness Women’s Six Nations will be the next international women’s rugby event, following this year’s captivating Women’s Rugby World Cup. Through this new partnership, Capgemini and Six Nations Rugby will be at the heart of driving rugby’s audience engagement and growth ambitions.

Over the next five years, Capgemini plans to leverage AI and generative AI-powered innovations to deliver deeper match insights, to help viewers better understand key match moments through enhanced match data integration, therefore contributing to the growth and enjoyment of the fan community.

“At Capgemini, we are proud to partner with Six Nations Rugby, a collaboration that reflects our common values and the history of our Group. Indeed, rugby holds a special place at Capgemini, deeply rooted in the legacy of our founder, Serge Kampf, and embedded in the DNA of our Group ever since its creation,” said Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer of Capgemini. “With the Six Nations Championships being some of the most popular rugby competitions in a number of our main markets, we are excited to bring Capgemini’s broad tech, data and AI expertise to enhance the viewing experience of rugby fans.”

Tom Harrison, CEO of Six Nations Rugby, added: “Inspiring and engaging rugby fans is at the heart of everything we do at Six Nations Rugby, and with the battle for audience attention, all forms of sport and entertainment need to innovate to engage global fans. Capgemini is at the forefront of new advancements in AI, cutting-edge digital technology and innovative uses of data to enhance the experience for rugby fans around the world. Our new partnership will play a vital role in elevating how we present the game of rugby for these fans, and we are all hugely excited to work together to enrich the fan experience, and to ensure that our Championships and competitions continue to set the standard for rugby globally.”

This partnership extends Capgemini’s sports sponsorship portfolio that focuses on bringing the breadth of the Group’s capabilities to enhance leading global events with insights and technological innovation, all with team spirit at the heart. As a global company based in 50 countries, Capgemini has well-established operations across regions with a strong rugby fanbase including France, the UK and Ireland.

Transforming sport through technology and innovation

This latest partnership strengthens Capgemini’s already strong track record in adding value to the fan experience and sporting performance through its portfolio of sports sponsorships.

As Worldwide Partner of the Ryder Cup 2025 in Farmingdale, N.Y., Capgemini developed AI-powered Outcome IQ that delivers dynamic probabilities and match insights. With real-time, context-aware insights, Outcome IQ is set to transform how fans can experience golf’s most iconic team competition across broadcast, digital and social channels.

In June 2025, Capgemini announced it is the Official Partner of the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift until 2029. The ambition is to leverage technology, innovation and AI to grow the cycling community, engage fans all over the world and bring cycling into people’s lives.

For the Louis Vuitton 37 th America’s Cup in 2024, Capgemini and America’s Cup Media revealed the breakthrough WindSight IQ TM that makes the invisible wind visible for the first time ever. Through a combination of technology, engineering, data, and design, Capgemini developed a LiDAR-based sensor system that made the yacht racing more understandable and engaging for viewers. The solution brings together the digital and physical worlds to help viewers visualize the wind and model potential race results, enhancing the fan experience.

America’s Cup in 2024, Capgemini and America’s Cup Media revealed the breakthrough WindSight IQ that makes the invisible wind visible for the first time ever. Through a combination of technology, engineering, data, and design, Capgemini developed a LiDAR-based sensor system that made the yacht racing more understandable and engaging for viewers. The solution brings together the digital and physical worlds to help viewers visualize the wind and model potential race results, enhancing the fan experience. As part of a multi-year partnership with Peugeot Sport, Capgemini makes its advanced data analysis and artificial intelligence expertise available to Peugeot Sport’s experts. Capgemini provides the Peugeot 9X8 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) program team with advanced digital tools and analytics to enhance the performance of the team and the Peugeot 9X8 Hypercar.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organizations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world, while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 350,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fueled by its market leading capabilities in AI, generative AI, cloud and data, combined with its deep industry expertise and partner ecosystem. The Group reported 2024 global revenues of €22.1 billion.

Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

About Six Nations Rugby

Six Nations Rugby is the official organisation responsible for the annual international rugby competitions that include the Guinness Men’s Six Nations, Guinness Women’s Six Nations, Under-20 Six Nations, Under-18 Festivals, and the Autumn Nations Series.

Six Nations Rugby operates on behalf of and in partnership with its shareholders, that include its member unions and federations: England (RFU), France (FFR), Ireland (IRFU), Italy (FIR), Scotland (SRU) and Wales (WRU).

Primary responsibilities of Six Nations Rugby include the negotiation and management of centralised commercial rights on behalf of its shareholders, as well as the promotion and operation of its annual Championships and competitions.

Six Nations Rugby is proud to work with the following partners: Guinness, Capgemini, Breitling, IHG Hotels & Resorts, and BKT.

For further information about Six Nations Rugby please visit: www.sixnationsrugby.com

For all the latest news, information, statistics, and rights free multimedia, please visit: https://media.sixnationsrugby.com/

1 Data provided by Six Nations Rugby

Attachment