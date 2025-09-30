Pan Finance Magazine Announces the Q3 Release and Award Winners of 2025

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global markets closed Q3 2025 balanced on a knife-edge: resilient in performance yet shadowed by geopolitics, policy uncertainty, and shifting investor priorities. Equities managed modest gains, lifted by strong earnings in technology and renewable energy, though upside momentum was capped by renewed U.S.-China trade friction, tariff escalations, and persistent instability in Europe and Asia. Central banks remained the focal point of investor attention: the Federal Reserve’s hints of potential policy easing collided with stubborn wage-driven inflation, while the Bank of England struck a more hawkish tone. Volatility reflected this divergence, with sharper swings across currencies and commodities. Energy prices stabilised after OPEC+ supply adjustments, while gold drew consistent safe-haven demand, highlighting investors’ search for security amid uncertainty.

This climate of caution and recalibration reverberated across financial services. Banks maintained steady balance sheets but pursued lending selectively as regulatory scrutiny tightened and capital costs rose. Investment managers benefited from continued flows into private markets, alternatives, and digital assets, while fintech and payments platforms sustained momentum through robust user adoption and transaction volumes.

The Q3 edition of Pan Finance Magazine takes a closer look at how these macroeconomic shifts are reshaping financial priorities. The cover story, “De-Risking Green Infrastructure in Emerging Markets: Nature as an Asset-Class”, explores how investors can integrate environmental projects into portfolios while managing the unique risks posed by developing economies. By framing nature as an investable asset, the article highlights strategies for achieving financial returns alongside environmental impact, offering insights into regulatory frameworks, risk mitigation tools, and innovative financing structures that are shaping the next frontier of green investment. It sits alongside a diverse set of perspectives shaping the financial landscape. From the fragility of economic data in a post-truth era and the crucial role of central bank independence, to the first impacts of President Trump’s new tariff regime, we feature fresh insights and global case studies, ensuring readers gain a rounded view of the forces redefining markets this quarter.

Furthermore, Pan Finance continues to shine a spotlight on a variety of topics by highlighting leading examples of best practice across the financial services sector and beyond. Established to be a true measure of excellence, the Pan Finance awards look beyond the realm of the balance sheet alone, measuring success through innovation, stewardship of the environment and positive impact on society.

Luke Adebiyi, Chief Investor and Communications Officer at Manhattan Private Credit Markets, stated, "We are deeply honoured to receive this award, which recognises the hard work, innovation, and commitment that drives our business. This achievement reflects not only the dedication of our team but also the trust and support of our clients and partners. From day one, our mission has been to deliver lasting value, push boundaries, and set new standards in our industry. Receiving this award is both a proud moment and a reminder that our vision continues to make an impact. We accept this recognition with gratitude, knowing it would not have been possible without the people who have believed in us along the way. Looking forward, we remain focused on building, innovating, and achieving even greater milestones together"

‘’We are honoured to be recognised by Pan Finance as the Most Innovative Employee Compliance Platform USA 2025,” said Jennifer Sun, CEO of StarCompliance. “At StarCompliance, we believe advanced, technology-driven solutions are essential to safeguard integrity while enabling growth. Regulators worldwide are moving from monitoring to enforcement, creating a new era of regulatory clarity that is transforming compliance from a defensive necessity into a catalyst for innovation. This award underscores our commitment to helping firms not only meet evolving requirements but also lead with integrity, agility, and confidence.”

Marcin Nowak, Co-Founder & Head of Growth at Decerto said: “This award from Pan Finance is a confirmation of our expertise and the entire Decerto team's commitment to the digital transformation of the insurance and financial sectors. Every day, we help our clients automate complex processes and bring their products to market faster. This recognition motivates our continued growth. We believe that a deep understanding of both industries, combined with modern technology, is and will remain the key to success.”

“We are thrilled to be recognised by PAN Finance for the work we do from our offices in South Africa and Mauritius. This honour reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation and precision and to solutions that place our clients firmly at the centre. It validates the trust our clients put in us to navigate complex financial landscapes with clarity and care. Importantly, the award also acknowledges that emerging markets are unique and operate by their own rules. They demand solutions that are carefully tailored to local realities. At PIM Capital, we have always believed that success in these environments comes from flexibility and a deep understanding of nuance. Our approach is to create bespoke strategies for each situation and to leverage the many distinct differences we encounter, turning those differences into advantages wherever possible. This recognition affirms that our philosophy delivers measurable value for the clients and markets we serve,” said Stephan Hartzenberg, Group Director, PIM Capital.

Pan Finance is delighted to announce the following award winners in the Q3 2025 edition:

​​Decerto - Most Innovative InsurTech Solutions Partner - USA & Poland 2025

Dunas Capital - Best Multi-Asset Investment Manager - Iberia 2025

Empower Wealth Advisory - Best Wealth Advisory - Australia 2025

Gipfel Capitale Specialty Risk LLC - Best General Insurance Provider - 2025

Manhattan Private Credit Markets LLC - Strategic Growth Partner of the Year - MENA 2025

NICE Actimize - Best AI-Powered Fraud Prevention Platform - Europe 2025

PIM Capital Fund Services - Fund Structuring Partner of the Year - Mauritius & South Africa 2025

PUY Group - Best Smart Contract Platform for Financial Institutions - Colombia 2025

StarCompliance - Most Innovative Employee Compliance Platform - USA 2025

Tradomatix Technologies PLT - Best Algorithmic AI Trading Solution - APAC 2025

Turnkey Trading Partners - Best CFTC and NFA Compliance Consultancy - 2025

Vistra - Fund Solutions of the Year - Global 2025

To learn more about these award winners, pick up the latest issue of Pan Finance magazine, available now:

Pan Finance Magazine Q3 2025

Featuring articles from:

Mohamed A. El-Erian, president of Queens’ College at the University of Cambridge, professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, adviser to Allianz, chair of Gramercy Fund Management; Raghuram G. Rajan, former governor of the Reserve Bank of India, chief economist of the International Monetary Fund, professor of finance at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business; Adair Turner, Chair of the Energy Transitions Commission, was Chair of the UK Financial Services Authority from 2008 to 2012.

