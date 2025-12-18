Pan Finance Magazine Announces the Q4 Release and Award Winners of 2025

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global markets approach the end of 2025 in a state of measured restraint rather than relief. Inflation has continued to edge lower across advanced economies, yet interest rates remain firmly in restrictive territory, reinforcing the view that any policy easing will be cautious and uneven. Economic growth has softened without breaking, leaving investors to navigate a late-cycle environment marked by slower demand, tighter financial conditions and limited tolerance for mispricing.



Across currencies and commodities, price action remains closely tied to geopolitics, fiscal dynamics and trade policy, generating intermittent volatility. The dominant theme is not renewed stress, but a narrowing margin for error, as markets adapt to a world of lower growth, constrained liquidity and more exacting scrutiny of risk.

Digital currency markets have matured further, with institutional participation deepening amid clearer regulation, steadier infrastructure and a shift in focus from speculation toward custody, tokenisation and real-world applications.

Set against this backdrop, Pan Finance’s Q4 edition turns its focus to the forces reshaping money, capital and confidence in the global financial system. With digital assets moving steadily into the institutional mainstream, the question of how, and how far, digital currencies could disrupt traditional banking models sits at the centre of this quarter’s debate. Our cover story, Could Digital Currencies End Banking As We Know It? The Uncertain Future of Money, examines whether innovation is driving structural change or reinforcing existing hierarchies. The issue also grounds this discussion in economic reality. New data underscores the enduring dominance of the US dollar, even as alternatives gain visibility. We explore why corporate investment remains subdued despite easing inflation, and assess the environmental footprint of banking, from capital allocation to the often-overlooked role depositors play. Finally, we examine the quiet retreat of banks from climate commitments, asking whether this signals strategic recalibration or a broader shift in priorities as financial conditions tighten.

Furthermore, Pan Finance continues to shine a spotlight on a variety of topics by highlighting leading examples of best practice across the financial services sector and beyond. Established to be a true measure of excellence, the Pan Finance awards look beyond the realm of the balance sheet alone, measuring success through innovation, stewardship of the environment and positive impact on society.

Rosie McCollin, Executive Vice President, Vistra Fund Solutions, stated, "Being named Fund Solutions Provider of the Year 2025 means a great deal to us. It reflects the discipline, depth and consistency our teams bring to every mandate, and the care they take in supporting clients through increasingly complex demands. In a market where scrutiny is rising and expectations are higher than ever, we remain committed to setting a standard the industry can rely on.”

“Winning this award is a tremendous honor for our team at Chargeback Gurus,” said Tim Tynan, CEO of Chargeback Gurus. “It validates our commitment to helping merchants protect their revenue and deliver leading technology driven chargeback prevention and recovery solutions. We're grateful to Pan Finance for this recognition and excited to continue driving excellence in our industry.”

Storm Duncan, Founder & Managing Partner said: "Being recognized by Pan Finance as Best M&A Advisor for Tech Companies in North America is deeply meaningful to our team because it affirms how we define success: by measuring the outcomes we deliver for our clients rather than for ourselves. At Ignatious, we have earned our results by aligning high-growth technology companies with the best financial and strategic partner to help them deliver on a better future. This award not only validates the rigor and discipline our team brings to every engagement, but also helps emerging technology leaders find their way to Ignatious and, ultimately, to a better outcome for their company. We view this award as a testament to our team’s relentless preparation, experience, and integrity, and to our willingness to put client success as the only priority we have. We’re proud of the trust our clients place in us at some of the most consequential moments in their company’s journey.”

AES International - Fiduciary Wealth Manager of the Year - AMEA 2025

Cauris Finance - Best Debt Financing Partner for SMEs - Africa 2025

Cauris Finance - Impact Investment Manager of the Year - Africa 2025

Chargeback Gurus - Revenue Recovery Platform of the Year - USA 2025

Chargeback Gurus - Excellence in Chargeback Management - USA 2025

Datamatics Business Solutions - IBPM Solutions Provider of the Year - APAC 2025

Datox - Best AI-Powered Regulatory Solution - UK 2025

Finastra - Financial Software Provider of the Year - Global 2025

Ignatious - Best M&A Advisor for Tech Companies - North America 2025

Improving - IT Solutions Partner of the Year - USA 2025

Inversus Capital Limited - Financial Consulting Partner of the Year - UK 2025

Investlink - Investment Platform Innovator of the Year - Kazakhstan 2025

Resilience Analytics Insurance - Best Insurance Risk Advisor for CRE Lenders - USA 2025

Telepin - Best Mobile Financial Services Platform - 2025

Vistra - Fund Solutions of the Year - Global 2025

Kenneth Rogoff, chief economist of the International Monetary Fund, professor of economics and public policy at Harvard University; Simon Johnson, 2024 Nobel laureate in economics, former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, professor at the MIT Sloan School of Management, faculty director of MIT’s Shaping the Future of Work initiative, co-chair of the CFA Institute Systemic Risk Council, and an AI Ambassador for the UK; Piero Novelli, senior lecturer at MIT Sloan School of Management and Imperial College London, Chair of the supervisory board of Euronext; Corey Klemmer, former policy director at the Securities and Exchange Commission; Ludovic Subran, chief investment officer and chief economist at Allianz.

About Pan Finance

Each quarter Pan Finance delivers key information through time-sensitive financial news covering world markets, industry analysis and c-suite level interviews. Content from renowned academics and leading professionals provides an accessible view of global trends, with a focus on finance, economics, infrastructure, technology and sustainability - www.panfinance.net

