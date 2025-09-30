Dogecoin Cash Inc. (OTCQB:DOGP) Announces Special Distribution of DogeCoin Cash (MEMECOIN:DOG) to Shareholders

MESQUITE, NV, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Mesquite, NV — Dogecoin Cash Inc. (OTCQB:DOGP) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a special distribution of DogeCoin Cash (MEMECOIN:DOG) to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2025. The pro rata distribution will be payable on December 22, 2025.

Each shareholder of record will receive one DogeCoin Cash (MEMECOIN:DOG) for every share of Dogecoin Cash Inc. (OTCQB:DOGP) common stock held. In total, approximately 150 million DogeCoin Cash (MEMECOIN:DOG) will be distributed.

The distribution will be affected through certificates with assigned CUSIPs or equivalent book-entry positions, which shareholders may redeem through the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DogeSPAC LLC. Shareholders who wish to redeem will be able to do so by following instructions provided separately by the Company.

“This special distribution underscores our commitment to delivering value directly to our shareholders,” said David Tobias, CEO of Dogecoin Cash Inc. “By structuring this as a direct allocation, every shareholder has the opportunity to benefit equally.”

Additional details, including redemption instructions and FAQs, will be provided to shareholders prior to the payment date and will be available on the Company’s investor relations website. No immediate action is required by shareholders in connection with this corporate action. Shareholders will only be required to take further steps if and when they choose to redeem their certificates into digital assets, and only after payment or consideration, if applicable, has been received. Any such redemption is voluntary, subject to applicable terms and conditions, and may involve additional risks and requirements. Additional details, including redemption instructions and FAQs, will be provided to shareholders prior to the payment date and will be available on the Company’s investor relations website.

In recent years, meme coins have evolved from novelty tokens into a recognized segment of the digital asset market. Industry reports suggest that the total meme coin market capitalization recently surpassed approximately USD 77 billion, representing a measurable portion of the broader crypto sector.

Some market research indicates that the meme coin market could grow from about USD 68.5 billion in 2024 to as much as USD 925.2 billion by 2035, which would imply a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 26.7%. Other analyses suggest that the global meme-coin development market (the sector focused on building, launching, and supporting meme coins) could expand from about USD 40 million in 2024 to nearly USD 296 million by 2031 (CAGR ~27.8%).

These projections are inherently uncertain and depend on multiple factors such as digital-asset adoption, regulatory frameworks, and investor sentiment. Meme coins and other digital assets remain highly speculative, involve substantial risks, and may lose significant value. Nonetheless, increased trading activity, social-media engagement, and the rise of meme coin launch platforms reflect growing interest from segments of the digital-finance community.

About Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (OTCQB: DOGP)

Dogecoin Cash Inc. (OTCQB: DOGP) is a publicly traded company that owns and operates PrestoDoctor, (www.prestodoctor.com), a trusted leader in medical cannabis telemedicine. DOGP also focuses on blockchain innovation and developing blockchain-based infrastructure and digital asset initiatives. Its subsidiary, MEME Coins Inc., currently holds DOG tokens as its sole digital asset and is an emerging platform focused on meme based cryptocurrency innovation, token utility, and social crypto applications. DOGP holds the first patented cannabis strain, Ecuadorian Sativa aka “CTA”, and a patented cannabis lozenge for treatment of hypertension

Investor & Media Contact

Dogecoin Cash, Inc.

Info@dogecoincashinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This communication may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated. Words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “forecast,” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to regulatory developments, market volatility, adoption trends, technological changes, and other factors beyond the Company’s control. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.