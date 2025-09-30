Copenhagen Airports A/S hereby announces, that it has today received the attached major shareholder notification from The Kingdom of Denmark via the Ministry of Finance in accordance with section 38(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act.

As stated in the major shareholder notification, the Ministry of Finance, as of today, holds 7,734,549 shares in Copenhagen Airports A/S, corresponding to 98.55% of Copenhagen Airport A/S’s total issued share capital and total voting rights.





COPENHAGEN AIRPORTS A/S

Attachment