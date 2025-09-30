Faraday Future Announces Closing of Strategic $41 Million Investment in Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: QLGN) to Accelerate its Dual-Flywheel & Dual-Bridge Eco Strategy

QLGN is expected to rebrand as CXC10 soon, reflecting its new strategic direction around crypto and web3 business.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced the successful closing of its announced strategic investment in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN), a public company establishing new crypto and Web3-related adventures.

The total investment amounts to approximately $41 million, led by FF with approximately $30 million, and an additional $4 million invested by FF Founder and Global Co-CEO YT Jia, together with other investors including SIGN Foundation, a blockchain technology company backed by Binance Labs, Sequoia Capital (US, India, China), IDG, and Circle.

With the closing, FF now holds approximately 55% of QLGN’s pro forma common stock, while YT Jia holds approximately 7%, which he has voluntarily committed to lock up for two years as a cornerstone investor.

The strategic investment was first announced during FF’s annual 919 Futurist Day on September 19, 2025, and represents a critical milestone in executing FF’s “Dual-Flywheel & Dual-Bridge” Eco-Strategy.

“With this investment officially closed, Faraday Future is entering a new phase in executing its global eco-strategy that links EAI and crypto, Web2 and Web3,” said YT Jia, Founder and Global Co-CEO of Faraday Future. “This powerful ecosystem will create new value for both stockholders and token holders across FF and CXC10.”

