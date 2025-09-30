Iberia Gold issues and showcases US$ 420bn of externally appraised gold-backed digital assets in collaboration with ZERO13’s SECDEX Digital Custodian at TOKEN2049

Singapore, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iberia Gold Ltd. (“Iberia Gold” or “IG”), a leading issuer of gold-backed digital real-world assets (RWAs), is pleased to collaborate with SECDEX Group (“SECDEX”) at this week’s TOKEN2049 event in Singapore on 1-2 October to showcase its offering as a Silver Sponsor.

Iberia Gold is designed to pair on chain programmability with real-world collateral. IG focuses on in-ground and physical gold holdings, alongside other natural resources, with an emphasis on audited governance and green eco-conscious operations. Iberia Gold now has an independently verified and valued asset pool worth over US$ 420bn.

SECDEX, is a regulated market infrastructure ecosystem and hybrid platform for the digital custody, investment, trading and settlement of traditional and digital securities, commodities, carbon credits, other green RWAs and derivatives. SECDEX is part of ZERO13, which was recently awarded the world’s best exchange for ESG by Euromoney, is the co-trustee, regulated digital custodian and marketplace for Iberia Gold’s tokens (“IGST”), making them available to qualified, accredited investors.

“The team at Iberia Gold is really excited to be participating directly in TOKEN2049 this year, and to have the opportunity to showcase what we are doing with SECDEX in the context of accelerating TradFI and DeFi market convergence.” says Dr. Wilton McDonald II, Barrister and the founding principal of Iberia Gold.

“We continue to pioneer asset tokenisation to enhance liquidity and accessibility for investors at the intersection of traditional and digital markets, and welcome the opportunity to talk to other forward-thinking businesses about our complete, end to end solution for tokenised securities and real world assets”, added Hirander Misra, Chairman of SECDEX and CEO of ZERO13.

Lincoln Teo, co-founder and Managing Director of ZERO13 will be joining Silver Sponsor Iberia Gold at the prestigious TOKEN2049 event in Singapore and is looking forward to engaging with the important and fast-growing global community that will be participating in this industry-leading event.

SECDEX and Iberia Gold at TOKEN2049 in October 2025

This prestigious event is taking place on 1-2 October at the iconic Marina Bay Sands. A packed programme of keynotes and panels, and fantastic line of speakers representing the full spectrum of market participants from innovators to issuers make this event the ‘must attend’ event for more than 20,000 attendees worldwide.

About ZERO13

ZERO13's cutting-edge ecosystem provides a regulated, integrated and digital green real-world assets (RWAs) exchange, custodian, registry, market participants’ and services orchestration hub. It enables businesses to digitally issue, custody, invest into, trade and settle green RWAs (including carbon credits) efficiently while addressing current geopolitical risks, trade inefficiencies and fragmentation in global markets to foster water, energy and food related financial security.

ZERO13 owns regulated market infrastructure SECDEX Group (“SECDEX” or “ZERO13 Markets”), which operates a securities exchange, central securities depository, digital custodian and digital marketplace.

For further information on ZERO13, please visit https://www.zero13.net/

For more information on SECDEX, please visit www.secdex.net

About Iberia Gold

Iberia Gold Ltd. (“IGL” or the “Company”), audited and KYC verified by Contract Wolf, is a Cayman Islands domiciled entity and owner of physical in-ground gold and land assets based in Oceania, as well as the African continent privately owned by the local indigenous Indians, and authorized custodial landowners on the continent of Africa prior to the novation to the Company via a 25-year deed of assignment, with no governmental interest or control.

IGL has up to 50,000,000,000 Iberia Gold Security Tokens – based on Ethereum layer 2- Polygon Blockchain (“IGST” or “Tokens”) and 49,000,000 non-voting participating shares (“Shares”) available to accredited and high net worth investors. The Company is also listed on SECDEX Digital Custodian Limited, a Seychelles regulated Digital Custodian.

For more information on Iberia Gold, please visit www.iberiagold.com/

