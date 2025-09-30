XRP Tundra Presale Gains Traction as Trump’s Strategic Crypto Reserve Adds XRP and Dual-Token Model Targets 2400% Growth





LISBON, Portugal, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRP Tundra has announced continued momentum for its dual-token presale, coinciding with U.S. policy changes that have reshaped the role of digital assets at a national level. Following the inclusion of XRP in the U.S. Strategic Crypto Reserve and President Trump’s Executive Order 14178, projects tied to the XRP Ledger (XRPL) are seeing new visibility and growing participation.

U.S. Policy Shift Creates New Backdrop

In early 2025, President Donald Trump signed Executive Order 14178, Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology, which set a new direction for the U.S. digital asset landscape. The order called for a presidential working group to guide integration of digital assets into financial systems, encouraged banks to support crypto enterprises, advanced private-sector stablecoin development, and rejected proposals for a central bank digital currency.

Two months later, the administration announced the U.S. Strategic Crypto Reserve, composed of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, and XRP. The inclusion of XRP, long recognized for its speed and settlement efficiency, represented a milestone for the community. The announcement quickly influenced market behavior, with XRP experiencing a sharp rise in price and renewed institutional interest.

Media coverage from major outlets including Reuters and The Washington Post underscored how Trump’s pivot marked one of the most visible policy reversals in U.S. crypto history. Public polling also indicated that voters holding digital assets responded positively, aligning with broader institutional momentum.

Presale Structure

Against this backdrop, the XRP Tundra presale has entered Phase 4 with a structured offering designed to provide clarity for participants.

Current Phase Pricing: TUNDRA-S is available at $0.068 .

TUNDRA-S is available at . Bonuses: Phase 4 buyers receive a 16% bonus in additional tokens.

Phase 4 buyers receive a in additional tokens. Dual Token Allocation: Each purchase includes free TUNDRA-X tokens valued at $0.034.





The project’s two-token system serves distinct purposes:

TUNDRA-S , launched on Solana, supports utility and DeFi-driven features.

, launched on Solana, supports utility and DeFi-driven features. TUNDRA-X, built on XRPL, powers governance and reserve functions.





Launch prices are already set at $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X. The difference between presale pricing and launch values translates into potential returns of about 2400% for TUNDRA-S alone, making it one of the most closely watched presales in the current market cycle.





Verification and Security

Transparency has been a weak point in many presales, but XRP Tundra has taken deliberate steps to counter skepticism. The project has undergone contract audits from Cyberscope , Solidproof , and Freshcoins , each confirming the soundness of its token mechanics. In addition, the founding team has passed Vital Block KYC verification , ensuring accountability and investor confidence.

These steps matter more in the current climate. As Trump’s policies signal government recognition of digital assets, investors demand projects that meet both technical and compliance standards. Tundra’s publication of audits and KYC documentation directly addresses those concerns.

Growing Alignment with Market Momentum

The inclusion of XRP in the U.S. Strategic Crypto Reserve has underscored the asset’s long-term importance and drawn new attention to the XRPL ecosystem. XRP Tundra, with its governance token directly issued on XRPL, enters the market at a time when institutional and retail investors are more open to initiatives linked to XRP.

This timing is especially relevant as policy signals shift the perception of digital assets from speculative instruments to strategic holdings. By aligning its token model with clear presale phases, fixed launch valuations, and published audits, XRP Tundra is positioning itself within this new framework of legitimacy and recognition.

Outlook

As its presale advances, XRP Tundra continues to grow its community through multiple communication channels while releasing updates on development milestones. The team has indicated that forthcoming announcements will provide more detail on governance mechanisms, token utility expansion, and partnerships that support broader adoption.

For investors and participants tracking both U.S. policy and crypto market mechanics, XRP Tundra represents a presale opportunity framed by transparency, verified compliance, and clear valuation structures. With potential gains of up to 2400% relative to launch prices, the project stands out for its dual-token design and timely entry.

