The Crossover You Never Saw Coming: Bratz and Hello Kitty Unite for a Superstylish, Supercute Doll Line

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bratz®, the trendsetting lifestyle and fashion doll brand from MGA Entertainment (MGA), is teaming up with global icon Hello Kitty® for the first-ever Bratz x Hello Kitty Collector Dolls, debuting today. Fan-favorite Bratz girls — Cloe, Yasmin, and Jade — step into Hello Kitty’s world with all-new, custom-designed looks inspired by her signature kawaii style. Launching just ahead of Hello Kitty’s birthday on November 1, this limited-edition collection is made for collectors, trendsetters, and fans of all things cute and kawaii. The collaboration also serves as a playful tribute to Hello Kitty’s milestone birthday season, celebrating more than five decades of supercute style.

Both Bratz and Hello Kitty have evolved beyond the toy aisle to become true pop culture touchstones, each with devoted, multigenerational fanbases around the world. Since their debuts, these two brands have captured hearts through their distinctive characters, signature aesthetics, and celebration of self-expression and friendship. With Bratz approaching its 25th anniversary and Hello Kitty beloved in over 130 countries, this collaboration brings together two global icons at a moment of peak cultural nostalgia. For more than 50 years, Hello Kitty has inspired generations across fashion, art, music, and design — making her not just a character, but a timeless cultural icon recognized worldwide.

“This collection with Hello Kitty brings together two beloved worlds to prove that fierce fashion and fun-filled cuteness are a perfect match,” said Jasmin Larian-Hekmat, Bratz Creative Director. “We’ve taken Hello Kitty’s dreamy kawaii aesthetic and infused it with the signature high fashion of Bratz to create something truly unique for fans of both brands. With these looks, the Bratz girls are ready to turn heads in Harajuku.”

Each collector doll features a custom-designed Hello Kitty-inspired look, complete with premium details, standout accessories, and elevated packaging sure to surprise and delight fans and collectors alike. Get ready for:

Iconic kawaii-inspired streetwear fashions with Hello Kitty prints, statement bows and dreamy pastel palettes.

Stylized accessories—from Hello Kitty handbags and hair clips to platform shoes and headphones.

High-quality details, including rooted hair, articulation, and standout styling made for posing, play, or display.





“At its core, this collaboration is about celebrating individuality and the joy of expressing yourself in your own unique way,” said Jill Koch, SVP of Brand and Marketing at Sanrio, Inc. “Hello Kitty has always inspired friendship, kindness, and creativity, while Bratz encourages bold style and confidence. Together, they bring a playful energy that invites fans of all ages to embrace their true selves and share the fun of fashion and friendship.”

Get your hands on the ultimate collab and help us kick off Hello Kitty’s birthday season in style. The Bratz x Hello Kitty Collector Dolls will be available starting September 30 at 2pm PDT for US$34.99 on Bratz.com, and at all major retailers nationwide shortly after. Visit Bratz.com or follow along on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube for exclusive content, launch updates and a front-row seat to the collab of the season. Use #BratzxHelloKitty to join the conversation.

About Bratz®

Since their debut in 2001 from MGA Entertainment, Bratz® has taken the global toy and fashion industries by storm with their unyielding commitment to inclusivity, self-expression, and, of course, a passion for fashion. Celebrating nearly 25 years since their introduction, the brand is as popular today as ever, maintaining cultural relevance. Bratz continues to celebrate their community of fans who grew up loving the inclusive dolls and who have found inspiration in their beloved “it” girl attitudes throughout the decades. To stay up to date with the latest Bratz news and view exclusive content, check out www.bratz.com and thee Bratz social media channels: Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is on a mission to inspire imagination and creativity through innovative toys, entertainment, and experiences that transform play into limitless possibilities. As the largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S., MGA is a global leader in designing and delivering world-class consumer products that spark wonder and drive play forward. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices worldwide, MGA’s portfolio spans a dynamic range of original and licensed brands — from toys, dolls, games, and electronics to fashion, home décor, and entertainment content including hit movies and TV series. The company is recognized for its bold approach to storytelling, trendsetting design, and deep commitment to quality. The award-winning MGA family includes fan-favorite brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™ , Little Tikes® , Rainbow High™ , Bratz® , MGA’s Miniverse™ , Yummiland™ , CarTuned™ , Ninjombie™ , Wonder Factory™ , DohKins ™, BABY born® , and Zapf Creation® . To learn more, visit www.mgae.com and follow MGA on LinkedIn , TikTok , Instagram and Facebook .

About Sanrio®

Sanrio® is the global lifestyle brand best known for Hello Kitty® who was created in 1974, and home to many other beloved character brands such as My Melody™, Kuromi™, LittleTwinStars™, Cinnamoroll™, Pompompurin™, gudetama™, Aggretsuko™, Chococat™, Badtz-Maru™ and Keroppi™. Sanrio was founded on the philosophy that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that promote communication and inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Sanrio’s business extends into the entertainment industry with several content series, gaming offerings and theme parks. Sanrio boasts an extensive product lineup which is available in over 130 countries. Sanrio hopes to bring smiles to everyone’s faces with their vision of “One World, Connecting Smiles.” To learn more about Sanrio, please visit www.sanrio.com and follow @sanrio and @hellokitty on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest and subscribe to the Hello Kitty and Friends YouTube Channel.

