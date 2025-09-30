Looming Government Shutdown: Effects on Business

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tradewinds Universal, Inc. (OTCID: TRWD) today addressed the potential impacts of a looming U.S. government shutdown and its expected effect on the Company’s operations.

A government shutdown occurs when Congress fails to approve funding measures, resulting in furloughs of federal employees, suspension of economic data reporting, and reduced regulatory oversight. For example, the Labor Department has confirmed that the release of the monthly jobs report would be delayed during a shutdown. Analysts have also noted that the SEC could operate with limited staffing, slowing certain filings or reviews.



TRWD emphasized that its Adult Hospitality Division, led by Peppermint Hippo as the flagship brand, is not dependent on government funding or contracts and continues to perform as a consumer-driven business. Nightlife and entertainment demand remain strong regardless of political gridlock, which positions this division to thrive even in uncertain conditions. The Company reiterated its commitment to expanding Peppermint Hippo’s national footprint and modernizing outdated venues into vibrant, Vegas-style destinations.

The Company also noted that its broader portfolio, including its nutrition venture Up Proteins, remains insulated from government shutdowns. TRWD’s businesses are diversified across sectors where consumer demand continues irrespective of federal budget debates.

Management confirmed that the Company has not received any indication that its SEC filings will be disrupted. TRWD expects the SEC will continue processing reports and anticipates that any funding lapse would be resolved before the next quarterly filing is due.

Tradewinds Universal remains focused on scaling its Adult Hospitality Division, advancing its other holdings, and creating long-term shareholder value. The Company believes its portfolio is positioned to withstand political turbulence and continue delivering growth.

About Peppermint Hippo

Founded in 2018 by Alan Chang, Peppermint Hippo has grown from a single club in Toledo, Ohio, into one of the fastest-rising brands in adult nightlife. The opening of its flagship Las Vegas location in 2021—the only gentlemen’s club on the Strip—cemented its reputation as an industry leader. Peppermint Hippo and its affiliated entities such as Las Toxícas have grown to 10 clubs nationwide, 8 proudly carrying the Peppermint Hippo name. Each location delivers a “Mini-Vegas” experience through lavish design, elite entertainment, and upscale hospitality. Visit ThePeppermintHippo.com for more information.



About Tradewinds Universal

Tradewinds Universal, Inc. (OTCID: TRWD) is a fully reporting publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring and scaling businesses with long-term value and growth potential. From its beginnings in lifestyle and health to its expansion into adult hospitality with Peppermint Hippo, TRWD is building a diversified portfolio designed to withstand economic cycles while creating sustainable shareholder value. The company’s acquisition strategy emphasizes transparency, operational efficiency, and the development of recession-resistant holdings that investors can see, experience, and trust.



Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict," "potential," "continue," "may," "will," "could," and similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, competitive conditions, regulatory requirements, and general economic and market dynamics. Tradewinds Universal, Inc. (OTCID: TRWD) disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.



