Base Carbon to Receive Carbon Credits Under CORSIA Approved VM0050 Methodology

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Base Carbon Inc. (Cboe CA: BCBN) (OTCQX: BCBNF) with operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Base Carbon Capital Partners Corp. (“BCCPC”, together, with affiliates, “Base Carbon”, or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that carbon credit registry Verra has approved the application of CORSIA-compliant methodology VM0050 to the Company’s Rwanda Cookstoves project.

As previously disclosed, the DelAgua Group, project developer for the Rwanda Cookstoves project, has been working to transition the project to Verra’s latest methodological standard, being "VM0050”, “Energy Efficiency and Fuel-Switch Measures in Cookstoves, v1.0”. The Rwanda Cookstoves project is one of the first projects to have successfully completed this process and was recently highlighted in a Video Publication released by Verra. Verra’s VM0050 methodology will be applied to requantify previously issued carbon credits held in inventory by the Company, as well as future carbon credits issued from the Rwanda Cookstoves project. Carbon credits issued under VM0050 currently satisfy the standards for use under the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (“CORSIA”).

Following requantification, the Company expects to hold a revised inventory balance of approximately 1.0 to 1.2 million CORSIA-aligned carbon credits. These carbon credits are expected to be eligible for delivery into CORSIA as well as other Article 6 compliance markets once Verra has finalized its Corresponding Adjustment insurance requirements, which is anticipated in the near-term. The Company believes that this milestone will transition Base Carbon’s inventory into a premium, compliance-grade carbon credit balance which is expected to command materially higher values in a market defined by scarcity and accelerating demand.

CORSIA requires international airlines to offset growth in aviation emissions above 85% of 2019 levels1, creating immediate compliance demand for CORSIA-eligible carbon credits. Independent forecasts estimate that CORSIA Phase One (covering years 2024-2026) carbon credit market pricing could rise to between US$26.00 and US$63.00 per tonne2, underscoring the inherent structural shortfall that exists in today’s marketplace.

“The transition of the Rwanda Cookstoves project to the latest VM0050 methodology marks a watershed moment and a further proof-of-concept for Base Carbon’s business strategy,” said Michael Costa, CEO of Base Carbon. “CORSIA is a powerful catalyst for value creation: both our inventory and our ongoing portfolio of carbon credit generation are strategically positioned to supply credits to global airlines as they face rapidly escalating compliance obligations and a scarcity of eligible carbon reduction credits. This requantification significantly increases the value of our inventories and portfolio for our shareholders through increased pathways to monetization, near-term compliance-based demand and the associated expected premium pricing.”

