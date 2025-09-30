Catheter Precision, Inc. Announces Two New Patents to be Issued by USPTO

FORT MILL, S.C., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (VTAK - NYSE/American), a US based medical device company focused on developing technologically advanced products for the cardiac electrophysiology market today announced that it has received notification from the United States Patent and Trademark Office of the allowance for issuance of two new patents.

One patent is entitled “Methods of Ventricular Arrhythmia Localization Using a 3D Model”. This patent is another milestone of adding to the VIVO technology intellectual property portfolio, and will be assigned to Kardionav, the joint venture between Catheter Precision and physicians to bring in new applications to cardiac ventricular therapies.

The second patent is entitled, “Neurostimulation Devices and Methods”, which is oriented toward improvement of cardiac ventricular function, especially in patients with heart failure. This patent will be assigned to Cardionomix, a majority owned subsidiary of Catheter Precision. Cardionomix holds a number of patents, with the intent to pursue heart failure therapy, primarily through stimulation of certain nerve endings found in the pulmonary arteries.

David Jenkins, CEO of Catheter Precision, commented, “We are pleased that additional intellectual property is being confirmed through the issuance of patents by the USPTO. This creates value for our different areas of technology and solidifies our beliefs that our products can be unique in a competitive medical device marketplace. We continue to have several applications on file and will continue to pursue new applications as a matter of our ongoing strategy.”

About VIVO™

Catheter Precision’s VIVO (View Into Ventricular Onset), is a non-invasive 3D imaging system that enables physicians to identify the origin of ventricular arrhythmias pre-procedure, thereby streamlining workflow and reducing procedure time. VIVO has received marketing clearance from the U.S. FDA and has the CE Mark.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations

973-691-2000

IR@catheterprecision.com

