Standard Premium Secures $115 Million Credit Agreement to Drive Continued Growth

MIAMI, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: SPFX) (Standard Premium), a leading specialty finance company, today announced the closing of a revolving credit facility providing up to $115 million in borrowing capacity, incorporating an initial commitment of $75 million and an additional $40 million accordion feature. The syndication, led by First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN), includes participation from Flagstar Bank (NYSE: FLG) and Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE), bringing together three institutions with more than $220 billion in combined assets. The agreement carries a substantially lower interest rate compared to prior agreements, leading to immediate cost savings.

“We are proud to expand our relationship with Standard Premium and welcome Flagstar and Cadence as participants in this agreement,” says Jack Perkins, vice president, First Horizon Bank.

The commitment strengthens Standard Premium’s ability to serve its growing client base while supporting strategic initiatives amid demand for flexible premium financing solutions. The new line of credit more than doubles the Company’s previous $50 million facility.

“This syndicated credit facility positions Standard Premium for the next phase of growth as we invest in innovation and deliver value for our customers and stakeholders,” adds William Koppelmann, CEO, Standard Premium. “We are grateful to First Horizon, Flagstar and Cadence for establishing this credit facility, and we look forward to building on our relationship with them.”

This agreement underscores Standard Premium’s continued momentum, nationwide growth, financial strength and long-term value creation.

About Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc.

Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: SPFX), is a specialty finance company which has financed premiums on over $2 Billion of property and casualty insurance policies since 1991. We currently operate in 38 states and are seeking M&A opportunities of synergistic businesses to leverage economies of scale. https://www.standardpremium.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21e of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended with regard to our anticipated future growth and outlook. Our actual results may differ from expectations presented or implied herein and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or results.

Additional information concerning risk factors relating to our business is contained in Item 1A Risk Factors of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2025 which is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or on the Investor Relations section of our website, standardpremium.com.

Media:

Nicholas Turchiano

CPR Marketing

nturchiano@cpronline.com

201-641-1911x35