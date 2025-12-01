Standard Premium Strengthens National Presence to Forty States with New License Approvals

MIAMI, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: SPFX) (“Standard Premium”), a leading specialty finance company, announces new state licensing approvals that expand its operating footprint to 40 states. In 2025, Standard Premium received approvals in New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Pennsylvania and Utah. These states join the company’s 2024 expansion into Connecticut, Michigan, Rhode Island, Montana, New Mexico and Oregon, further solidifying Standard Premium’s position as one of the most widely licensed premium finance companies.

“This milestone underscores our continued commitment to responsible growth and to serving agents, carriers and insureds across the country,” says William Koppelmann, CEO, Standard Premium. “Our recently expanded $115 million line of credit more than doubled our availability of capital. Now is the time to execute on our geographic growth plan.”

The continued expansion reflects Standard Premium’s disciplined approach to market entry and regulatory compliance. By maintaining strong relationships with state departments of insurance and investing in operational readiness, the company ensures a seamless onboarding process for agents and policyholders.

“Achieving 40 state approvals marks an important step in our long-term growth strategy. Expanding our geographic reach not only broadens our customer base but also strengthens our portfolio diversification,” adds Brian Krogol, CFO, Standard Premium.

These licensing achievements support the company’s broader initiatives to expand into new regional markets and deliver consistent value to stakeholders. In 2025 Standard Premium has been featured in trade media including Insurance Thought Leadership, AM Best and CityBiz.

About Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc.

Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: SPFX), is a specialty finance company which has financed premiums on over $2 Billion of property and casualty insurance policies since 1991. We currently operate in 38 states and are seeking M&A opportunities of synergistic businesses to leverage economies of scale. https://www.standardpremium.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21e of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended with regard to our anticipated future growth and outlook. Our actual results may differ from expectations presented or implied herein and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or results.

Additional information concerning risk factors relating to our business is contained in Item 1A Risk Factors of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2025 which is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or on the Investor Relations section of our website, standardpremium.com.

