Standard Premium Forecasts 2026 Industry Trends, Market Outlook for Insurance Premium Finance and Performance Objectives Amid Continued Growth

MIAMI, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: SPFX) (“Standard Premium”), a leading specialty finance company, today shares its perspective on key trends shaping the insurance premium finance market in 2026 and defines performance objectives aligned with its long-term growth strategy. Standard Premium has expanded its operating footprint to 40 licensed states and more than doubled its available capital through a recently expanded $115 million credit facility, positioning the company to support continued portfolio growth and geographic diversification.

The U.S. insurance premium finance market is estimated to generate approximately $60 billion in annual loan originations and is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of roughly 10%, driven by continued expansion of the excess and surplus (E&S) insurance market.

“As the premium finance market advances, our focus is to execute against the foundation we’ve built and grow responsibly by strengthening our portfolio quality and scaling our platform as we enter 2026,” says William Koppelmann, CEO, Standard Premium. “On a backdrop of an estimated 20 years of industry consolidation, there is still fragmentation. In this environment, we see emerging opportunities for technology driven companies and have a large appetite for mergers and acquisitions.”

For 2026, Standard Premium’s objectives include geographic diversification through entry into licensed territories, growth of its loan portfolio, continued improvement in diluted earnings per share and evaluation of an uplisting to NASDAQ, subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals.

About Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc.

Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: SPFX), is a specialty finance company which has financed premiums on over $2 Billion of property and casualty insurance policies since 1991. We currently operate in 40 states and are seeking M&A opportunities of synergistic businesses to leverage economies of scale. https://www.standardpremium.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21e of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended with regard to our anticipated future growth and outlook. Our actual results may differ from expectations presented or implied herein and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or results.

Additional information concerning risk factors relating to our business is contained in Item 1A Risk Factors of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2025 which is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or on the Investor Relations section of our website, standardpremium.com.

Media:

Nicholas Turchiano

CPR Marketing

nturchiano@cpronline.com

201-641-1911x35