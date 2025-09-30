Feasibility Study for Deep Borehole Disposal of Bulgarian High Level Nuclear Waste Restarts Following U.S. Government Review

BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Isolation Nuclear, Inc. (“Deep Isolation” or the “Company”), a leading innovator in nuclear waste disposal technology, today confirmed the restart of its U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA)–funded feasibility study to assess the viability of deep borehole disposal of Bulgarian spent nuclear fuel.

The project was originally announced by USTDA on December 13, 2024, to support Bulgaria’s efforts to evaluate safe and cost-effective options for long-term management of its nuclear waste. The study will examine technical, regulatory, and economic factors related to the potential deployment of Deep Isolation’s disposal technology in Bulgaria. Bulgaria’s inventory for potential borehole disposal includes Soviet-era spent nuclear fuel currently in interim storage, vitrified high-level radioactive waste, and future spent fuel from existing and planned new nuclear power plants.

On January 27, 2025, pursuant to the Executive Order “Reevaluating and Realigning United States Foreign Aid,” USTDA instructed Deep Isolation to pause work on the study pending a review of all active projects for alignment with the Administration’s priorities.

Following completion of this review, USTDA has confirmed that Deep Isolation’s work in Bulgaria study is consistent with President Trump’s foreign policy priorities and programmatic efficiency objectives. As of September 24, 2025, Deep Isolation has received authorization to resume work under the grant.

“I am delighted that the review confirmed this project’s alignment with the Administration’s priorities, and equally pleased to begin work on this important project,” said Rod Baltzer, Deep Isolation’s President and CEO.

“This study is an important step for Bulgaria as we evaluate long-term solutions for the management of our spent nuclear fuel,” said Dilyan Petrov, Executive Director of Bulgaria’s State Enterprise Radioactive Waste. “We welcome the decision confirming the project’s continuation, which underscores the strength of U.S.-Bulgarian partnership in the nuclear sector.”

About Deep Isolation

Deep Isolation is the first company to commercialize nuclear waste disposal in deep boreholes. It offers a uniquely tailored solution to help countries complete the necessary steps to dispose of their spent nuclear waste inventories. With 87 patents issued to date, Deep Isolation’s technology leverages proven drilling practices to safely isolate waste deep underground in horizontal, vertical, or slanted borehole repositories. Deep Isolation’s Universal Canister System (UCS) was developed through a three-year project funded by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) and is engineered to support integrated management of spent fuel and high-level waste from advanced reactors across storage, transportation and eventual disposal.

For more information, visit: deepisolation.com

