gammaCore® Non-Invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation (nVNS) as an Adjunctive Treatment Associated with Improvements in Persistent Post-Concussion Symptoms

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study in Frontiers in Neurology demonstrating the effectiveness of gammaCore® non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) in reducing persistent symptoms associated with mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI).

“The CDC reports approximately 2.5 million emergency department visits each year in the United States for traumatic brain injury, with 70–90% considered mild,” said Peter Staats, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer of electroCore. “Until now, treatment has largely been limited to supportive care. These findings highlight an important potential advance—not only for the general population, but also for the U.S. military, where 1–2% of service members experience a mild TBI annually.”

The article, entitled “Non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation is associated with the reduction in persistent post-concussion symptoms: an observational study,” found that adjunctive use of gammaCore with standard care was associated with significant and clinically meaningful improvements across multiple domains of the Neurobehavioral Symptom Inventory (NSI).

The study included 102 patients with persistent symptoms following mTBI.

Patients experienced significant reductions in 16 of 22 symptom categories, including post-traumatic headache, dizziness, difficulty concentrating, and depression.

Approximately 34% of patients reported meaningful improvement in at least half of their persistent symptoms.



Importantly, improvements were observed both in patients treated within three months of injury and in those whose symptoms had persisted for over a year, suggesting that nVNS may be beneficial regardless of time since injury. No device-related adverse events were reported.

“This is the first relatively large, prospective study showing that non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation in conjunction with standard of care may improve multiple persistent symptoms of traumatic brain injury,” said Michael Ament, MD, principal investigator and lead author of the study.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic technology company whose mission is to improve health and quality of life through innovative non-invasive bioelectronic technologies. The Company’s two leading prescription products, gammaCore non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) and Quell neurostimulator, treat chronic pain syndromes through non-invasive neuromodulation technology. Additionally, the company commercializes its handheld, and personal use Truvaga and TAC-STIM nVNS products utilizing bioelectronic technologies to promote general wellness and human performance.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other written and oral statements made by representatives of electroCore may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the anticipated results from the publication demonstrating the effectiveness of gammaCore® non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) in reducing persistent symptoms associated with mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) and improvements in persistent post-concussion symptoms, the Company’s future business strategies, growth opportunities, prospects, product development, and market expansion, and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as “anticipates,” “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “intends,” and other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to use strategic partnerships to provide more accessibility to those looking to purchase our consumer devices, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, the ability to commercialize its products, electroCore’s results of operations and financial performance, inflation and currency fluctuations, and any expectations electroCore may have with respect thereto, competition in the industry in which electroCore operates and overall economic and market conditions. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and electroCore assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents electroCore files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.

Contact:

ECOR Investor Relations

(973) 302-9253

investors@electrocore.com