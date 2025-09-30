Voltus Launches “Bring Your Own Capacity” Product to Support Data Center Growth and Grid Resiliency

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voltus, Inc. ("Voltus"), the leading virtual power plant (VPP) operator and distributed energy resource (DER) platform, today announced the launch of its Bring Your Own Capacity™ (BYOC) product — a first-of-its-kind solution designed to accelerate data center development by leveraging existing flexibility on the grid.

With demand for AI-driven data centers surging and interconnection queues delaying gigawatts of new generation, BYOC offers developers and hyperscalers an alternative path forward: bring their own capacity stack to utilities, enabling approvals and build-outs years ahead of schedule.

Voltus’s BYOC product harnesses its VPP platform — aggregating distributed energy resources — to deliver market-accredited capacity. Developers and hyperscalers can deploy these flexible capacity solutions in parallel with their own projects, reducing time-to-power.

“Cloverleaf is excited to work with Voltus on this product,” said Brian Janous, Chief Commercial Officer of Cloverleaf Infrastructure. “Voltus has proven their ability to quickly bring capacity to market, and our collaboration will allow Cloverleaf to continue to bring a robust pipeline of ready-to-go projects to our data center clients. Further, this offers a direct way for data centers to bring economic benefits to the community - by funding VPPs they provide local businesses and residents with an opportunity to earn income through participation.”

“Grid flexibility is increasingly critical. On-site flexibility and colocated solutions for data centers are often discussed, but data center developers can also benefit from nearby flexibility through VPPs. Voltus is adding a much needed tool to the toolkit for reliably, sustainably, and quickly enabling data center growth,” said Dana Guernsey, CEO of Voltus. “We’re thrilled to be working alongside collaborators like Cloverleaf to position data centers as capacity enablers for the grid, not just consumers of power.”

About Voltus

Voltus is the leading DER technology platform and virtual power plant operator connecting distributed energy resources to electricity markets, delivering less expensive, more reliable, and more sustainable electricity. Voltus’s commercial and industrial customers and DER partners generate cash by allowing Voltus to maximize the value of their flexible load, distributed generation, energy storage, energy efficiency, and electric vehicle resources in these markets. To learn more, visit www.voltus.co .