Worksport ($WKSP) B2B Sales Surge as Active Dealer Network Expands 42% in One Quarter

West Seneca, New York, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) (“Worksport” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based innovator in advanced manufacturing and distributed clean energy technologies, serving both consumer and industrial markets, today issued an update on its business-to-business (B2B) expansion, announcing record dealer adoption and rapid compounding revenue growth. The Company also provides a key update on its R&D pipeline.

As of September 2025, Worksport is seeing regular, repeat, frequent volume orders from 266 of its 600+ national dealer partners, up from 187 in June - a 42% increase in one quarter. Since the start of 2025, Worksport’s B2B revenue has grown at a 25% geometric average rate per month, with August breaking revenue records as the highest B2B sales in Company history.

Building on Record Growth and Expanding Margins

Earlier this year, Worksport reported four straight months of record topline sales and consistent margin expansion as U.S.-based production scaled. Gross margins climbed from 11% in Q4 2024 to 18% in Q1 2025, 26% in Q2, and a record 31% in July. These gains highlight the effectiveness of Worksport’s strategic shift toward higher-margin branded products.

“These results demonstrate that Worksport is scaling the right way. Revenue is compounding, margins are expanding, and dealer adoption is accelerating,” said Steven Rossi, CEO of Worksport. “We’re building a powerful growth engine in B2B that will be a cornerstone of Worksport’s long-term profitability.”

Product Pipeline to Accelerate B2B Momentum

The upcoming HD3 Tonneau Cover, a pro-grade evolution of the Company’s pioneer AL3 cover, is expected to expand Worksport’s footprint in commercial and dealer markets. Beyond the HD3, Worksport’s engineering team is developing yet another new tonneau cover model with innovative features unmatched by any competitors, aimed at unlocking even deeper market penetration. More information about this additional model will be released in the near future, with an expected market launch in Spring 2026. Worksport’s incredible research and development team in Ozark, Missouri is currently in late-stage development and validation of this new model. Next steps include IP protection, tooling, sourcing, and pre-production preparations.

Clean-Tech Launches Remain on Track

The Company also reaffirmed the upcoming launch of its flagship SOLIS Solar Tonneau Cover and COR Portable Energy System in late Q4 2025. Together, these products represent Worksport’s entry into multi-billion-dollar clean energy and EV support markets, forming a portable nano-grid system capable of powering campsites, worksites, and emergency services.

“With our dealer network expanding, B2B sales compounding monthly, and transformational clean-tech products nearing launch, Worksport is entering its strongest growth phase yet,” Rossi added. “We believe this momentum will position Worksport as one of the most exciting emerging growth stories on NASDAQ.”

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, portable power systems, and clean heating & cooling solutions. Worksport has an active partnership with Hyundai for the SOLIS Solar cover. Additionally, Worksport’s hard-folding cover, designed and manufactured in-house, is compatible with all major truck models and is gaining traction with newer truck makers including the electric vehicle (EV) sector. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and Cold-Climate Heat Pump (CCHP) technology. Terravis Energy’s website is terravisenergy.com.

