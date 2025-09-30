P&C Labs Achieves Immediate Efficiency Gains with Proscia’s Software

LEXINGTON, Ky. and PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pathology & Cytology Laboratories (P&C Labs), a nationally recognized leader in pathology services, has partnered with Proscia® , a pathology AI company, to fully transform its operations. Within weeks of deploying Proscia’s Concentriq® software platform , the laboratory is already realizing meaningful results.

One-day turnaround time (TAT) has increased by 88%, rising from 34% to 57% of specimens completed within a day of receipt. Two-day TAT has also improved, climbing from 65% to 74%. Internal consultation rates are up 25%.

In going digital, P&C Labs is redesigning its processes to keep pace with added demand for its services. This includes streamlining operations by integrating Concentriq with Clinisys Orchard Enterprise Pathology laboratory information system. Pathologists at P&C Labs have readily embraced the shift away from the microscope, accelerating its adoption of digital pathology.

“No one in our laboratory wants to go back to glass,” said Steve Olsen, Chief Operating Officer at P&C Labs. “The early results validate our move to digital, and this is only the beginning. With Proscia as our partner, we are rapidly expanding our use of Concentriq to unlock even greater benefits and fuel our growth.”

P&C Labs has adopted Concentriq as it expands its services across additional sites. By pairing productivity gains with the flexibility for pathologists to work remotely, it can further capitalize on this growing presence, increasing capacity while maintaining both the speed and quality of its results.

“The team at P&C Labs is inspiring,” said David West, CEO of Proscia. “It sees the full promise of digital pathology and is already setting a model for other laboratories to follow. By quickly realizing operational benefits and keeping business growth at the center of its strategy, it will continue to differentiate itself.”

To learn more about Concentriq, visit Proscia at booth 200 at the Digital Pathology Association’s Pathology Visions from October 5-7.

About Pathology & Cytology Laboratories, LLC

Pathology and Cytology Laboratories LLC, and Chipps, Caffrey & Dubilier, P.S.C. are specialists in anatomic pathology, cytopathology, hematopathology, dermatopathology, oral pathology, GI pathology, clinical laboratory consultations, and laboratory medical directorships. Founded in 1967, Pathology and Cytology Laboratories LLC provides the highest quality service and professional expertise to physicians, clinics, and hospitals.

About Proscia

Proscia is rewiring pathology for precision medicine to improve patient outcomes. Its software, AI, and real-world data fuel the development and use of novel therapies and diagnostics, driving the fight against humanity’s most challenging diseases, like cancer. 16 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies and a global laboratory network on track to deliver more than 8 million diagnoses annually rely on Proscia’s solutions each day. For more information, visit proscia.com and follow Proscia on LinkedIn and X .

Contact:

Sydney Fenkell

VP, Marketing Communications, Proscia

sydney@proscia.com

215.816.3436