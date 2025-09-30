Tellus Power Globe Holding Limited to Launch Blockchain Initiative with Wattlet, Introducing Tokenized Energy On-Chain Trading

HONG KONG, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tellus Power Globe Holding Limited (“Tellus Power,” “we,” or the “Company”), an innovative provider of electric vehicle (“EV”) charging solutions, today announced a new blockchain-focused initiative in collaboration with Wattlet, an affiliated blockchain venture within the Tellus Power family. Together, Tellus Power and Wattlet are announcing “energy on-chain,” a strategy intended to transform electricity into a tradable digital asset through tokenization.

Wattlet, an energy-as-asset wallet and blockchain-native trading platform, is designed to tokenize electricity at the unit level. At the center of this effort is the Kilowatt Token (KWT), a digital representation of one kilowatt hour of electricity. Anchored to actual power consumption and supply contracts, KWT is designed to serve as a unit of settlement and exchange for energy transactions. The companies believe this framework can establish a new marketplace for electricity-as-an-asset, creating opportunities for transparent, secure, and efficient trading.

“We live in an energy economy. Electricity is fungible, and we believe it’s the most universal form of energy, yet its markets remain fragmented localized, and inefficient,” said Mike Calise, Chief Executive Officer of Tellus Power. “By tokenizing kilowatts, we believe we are building a common language for electricity in the digital economy and laying the groundwork for an entirely new class of power markets.”

“Wattlet’s mission is to bridge the gap between traditional power infrastructure and blockchain-enabled finance. We’re aiming to make the purchase and trading of electricity as seamless as holding any digital currency,” said Joe Chow, Chief Operating Officer of Wattlet. “By treating each kilowatt as a verifiable, liquid token, Wattlet could unlock an entirely new financial pathway for clean energy adoption and green investment worldwide.”

The collaboration between Tellus Power and Wattlet is intended to open new channels for participation in the energy transition, from institutional investors to everyday EV drivers. By reframing EVs not only as consumers of power but also as distributed facilitators of energy token creation, the companies believe they can help redefine how electricity is priced, traded, and circulated.

The initiative may also have implications for carbon markets and green finance, as blockchain-enabled transparency and settlement mechanisms could attract capital inflows to renewable energy projects and accelerate the global transition to sustainable power. While no commercial rollout timeline for KWT or the Wattlet platform has yet been disclosed, both companies view this announcement as the foundation of a longer-term strategy in blockchain-enabled energy innovation.

Wattlet is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tellus Power Investments, an affiliated company to Tellus Power Globe Holding Limited. Wattlet is not part of the Tellus Power Globe Holding Limited corporate structure.

About Tellus Power Globe Holding Limited

Tellus Power Globe Holding Limited is a global manufacturer of electric vehicle chargers. The Company delivers ROI-driven charging infrastructure designed for long-term profitability and operational efficiency. Leveraging global expertise, Tellus Power delivers advanced and dependable EV charging infrastructure to support the widespread adoption of electric vehicles.

Find out more at telluspowergroup.com

About Wattlet

Wattlet is a blockchain-powered energy trading platform and affiliated venture within the Tellus family of companies. By tokenizing electricity into tradable Kilowatt Tokens (KWT), Wattlet aims to make energy a transparent, accessible, and scalable asset class. Wattlet’s mission is to align traditional power markets with the digital economy and accelerate the adoption of renewable energy through tokenized infrastructure.

