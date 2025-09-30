Breakthrough Women in Science & Medicine Episode on Brain Metastasis from Breast Cancer — Premiering on PBS, October 4

LEXINGTON, Ky., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Breakthrough Women in Science & Medicine TV series on PBS is proud to announce the October 4th premiere of an inspiring episode during Breast Cancer Awareness Month featuring Dr. Carey K. Anders for her pioneering research on brain metastasis from breast cancer and her continued work to increase education and access to advances in breast, brain, and spine cancer care.

The episode also celebrates the life of Carrie Lyn Lawrence; her difficult cancer journey provides compelling, valuable information for all women with dense breast tissue. This episode highlights the importance of secondary screening for women with dense breast tissue, as well as caring for women with brain cancer resulting from metastatic breast cancer.

The PBS 30-second promotional video can be viewed here .

“The Breakthrough Women in Science & Medicine series spotlights women physicians and scientists who are trailblazers in advancing women’s health,” says Dr. Eileen Barrett, AMWA President. “This groundbreaking documentary is in line with our mission to address important issues impacting women, advocate for women in medicine and science, and celebrate the work of women leaders.”

Carey K. Anders, MD, is a cancer researcher, professor of medicine, and medical oncologist. She currently serves as Director for the Duke Center for Brain and Spine Metastasis in the Department of Neurosurgery at Duke University School of Medicine. Anders studies the genetic sequencing, prognosis, and treatment of brain metastasis and its relationship to primary forms of cancer, in particular, breast cancer. Dr. Anders is a Fellow of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (FASCO) and an inaugural co-recipient of the Weatherspoon Family Brain Tumor Research Award. In 2021, her work was recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology as an important advance in clinical progress against cancer.

“Advancing our understanding of brain metastasis from breast cancer is critical to improving outcomes for patients facing this complex diagnosis. As a physician and researcher, I’m committed to ensuring that these scientific discoveries translate into real-world solutions that expand access to personalized care and improve quality of life for patients. I hope people come away with a deeper understanding of the importance of early detection, access to advanced and coordinated care, and the strength of the women who face these diagnoses with courage,” said Dr. Anders.

Each documentary-style thirty-minute episode produced by AMWA and Capital Media Group, Inc. presents the story of a breakthrough woman through informative and inspiring interviews, celebrating her accomplishments and examining her positive impact on the lives of millions of Americans. Each episode also includes the journey of a real-world patient. In this episode, we honor the life of Carrie Lyn Lawrence.

The Breakthrough Women in Science & Medicine series is currently reaching a large U.S. broadcast audience on PBS channels nationwide and live streaming on Prime Video, AppleTV, DirecTV, fire tv, Hulu+Live, Roku, Sling TV, and YouTubeTV. Viewers can also watch the series on demand by visiting PBS.org or searching for the series on the PBS Android and iOS apps and the PBS OTT channel. Don't miss this opportunity in October to be inspired.

In addition to public television, this educational series is distributed to 70,000 U.S. schools, including 400 universities and 26,000 public and academic libraries. Our total reach through these distribution channels is more than 40 million students and faculty members.

AMWA would like to thank the following sponsors for their partnership in making this episode possible. Funding for this program was provided by: The National Breast Cancer Foundation, The Promise Fund, and After Breast Cancer Diagnosis (ABCD), all non-profit organizations.

About Breakthrough Women in Science & Medicine

AMWA and Capital Media Group Inc. (CMG) have teamed up to produce the Breakthrough Women in Science & Medicine documentary-style series. This TV series showcases thirty-minute episodes of breakthrough women to spark interest, dialogue, and contribute to the advancement of women in STEM while addressing important issues impacting women. CMG produces and distributes the series to public television stations nationwide through the National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA), academic publishers, and TV content management, aggregation, and scheduling broadcast servers. Contact AMWA if you are interested in publishing this episode. Learn more about the Breakthrough Women in Science & Medicine series .

About American Medical Women's Association (AMWA)

Founded in 1915, AMWA is the oldest national multispecialty organization of women physicians dedicated to advancing women in medicine and improving the health of women. The Breakthrough Women in Science & Medicine series is an AMWA educational initiative that showcases the vital contributions of women to medicine, science, and public health. Learn more at www.amwa-doc.org .

For More Information Contact:

Jodi Godfrey, MS, RDN

American Medical Women's Association

Deputy Director

jgodfrey@amwa-doc.org

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ed8e2f4-6194-4f32-8e2e-6d4b36d4a06b