Double the Taste, Max the Capacity: VOOPOO VRIZZ 2 Debuts with Dual Mesh Tech and 15 mL Cartridge

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Are you still weighing the trade-offs between taste, portability, and battery life? With VOOPOO VRIZZ 2's dual mesh tech and massive capacity, you can truly have your cake and eat it too. Engineered with cutting-edge dual mesh technology, 15 mL cartridge as well as 1350 mAh battery, VRIZZ 2 redefines user experience with its superior performance and economic efficiency.





Max Taste, Max Capacity, Zero Anxiety

At the core of VRIZZ 2 is the industry-leading dual mesh technology realized by the VRIZZ Cartridge V2 0.7 | 0.4 Ω, which works synergistically to enhance both aroma and endurance. The top mesh delivers aroma at 200% intensity; the bottom mesh elevates sweetness and coolness to 200%. Meanwhile, VRIZZ 2 is equipped with the largest 15 mL cartridge in the industry, capable of vaporizing approximately 60 mL of e-liquid per cartridge, making it exceptionally economical and durable.

Your Vape, Your Rules, Smart Modes, Perfect Flow

Powered by a 1350 mAh high-density battery, VRIZZ 2 ensures long-lasting performance while maintaining a compact design. It supports up to 30 W output and features three modes that can achieve one-button switching—TURBO, NORM, and ECO. In Turbo and Norm mode, two meshes work together to generate more vapor and flavor. In ECO mode, the two meshes work alternatively, which extends the cartridge's lifespan to 200%. Additionally, VRIZZ 2 enables a 4-level adjustable airflow control, allowing users to fine-tune airflow for customized vape resistance and vapor density. This provides users with a personalized vaping experience.

The dual mesh cartridge is exclusively compatible with the VRIZZ 2 at present. To cater to diverse user preferences, VOOPOO has upgraded the single mesh cartridge. The VRIZZ Cartridge V2 has upgraded two single mesh versions, 0.7 Ω and 0.4 Ω respectively，both are compatible with the previous generation VRIZZ.

New Color, New Journey, 8-Year Glory

In the vaping industry, VOOPOO has been continuously striving for 8 years. On this occasion, VOOPOO upgrades the package of VRIZZ 2 to a more vivid energetic yellow, representing VOOPOO's ongoing commitment to advancing with passion, vitality, and breakthrough. Additionally, VOOPOO has launched a series of activities on VOOPOO’s official website to thank users for their support. These renewal underscores VOOPOO’s continued commitment to strive deliver better products.

Warning: This product may be used with e-liquid products containing nicotine, which is a highly addictive substance.

Company: Shenzhen VOOPOO Technology Co., Ltd

Contact Person: Victor Liu

Email: victor@voopootech.com

Website: www.voopoo.com

Telephone: 18501548754

City: Shenzhen

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b01755e-8d17-4762-a1a7-42bdbbf254f6



