Giftify, Inc.’s CardCash.com Achieves Record Performance with $150 Million in Gift Cards Delivered, 99.5% of Digital Orders Fulfilled in Under 2 Seconds

Nearly 1 million digital cards delivered represents record volume for the company; proprietary automation and strategic partnerships drive industry-leading fulfillment speed

SCHAUMBURG, IL, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) (the "Company"), the owner and operator of CardCash.com, Restaurant.com, and Takeout7.com, and a leader in the incentives and rewards industry, today CardCash.com (“CardCash”) achieved record performance over the past year, delivering nearly $150 million in gift cards — including close to 1 million digital cards. With 99.5% of digital orders fulfilled in under 2 seconds. Unlike standard marketplaces, where buyers wait for third-party sellers to deliver after purchase, CardCash fulfills its orders directly from its own stock, enabling consistently faster, more reliable digital delivery

CardCash's exceptional performance included:

941,984 digital cards delivered worth more than $142 million , compared to $124 million last year representing a 15.2% increase in face value YoY

worth more than , compared to $124 million last year representing a 15.2% increase in face value YoY 99.5% of digital orders completed instantly

Nearly 100,000 physical cards delivered with 75% shipped within 48 hours



The Company's investment in proprietary automation technology has created sustainable competitive advantages. CardCash built a room-sized proprietary machine that automates physical gift card orders, featuring four towering columns of cards with electronic controls and compressed air ejection systems that automatically bundle orders.

For digital cards, CardCash's partnerships with retailers to convert physical cards into digital formats have expanded the universe of instantly available brands, driving both customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

"This record performance demonstrates the scalability and efficiency of our proprietary technology platform," said Elliot Bohm, CEO of CardCash. "Our 99.5% instant fulfillment rate for digital cards, combined with our automated physical card processing, positions CardCash as the clear technology leader in the secondary gift card market. From digital cards delivered in under two seconds to physical cards processed by our proprietary automation, CardCash has built the fastest, most reliable gift card marketplace."

With U.S. gift card sales projected to surpass $190 billion annually, CardCash’s proven infrastructure, proprietary technology, and digital-first strategy position the company to capture significant market share growth. The record growth this year represents substantial progress toward capturing a larger portion of the expanding secondary gift card market.

CardCash maintains its 45-day fraud guarantee, ensuring the platform remains the most trusted and efficient solution for consumers and partners alike. This comprehensive protection, combined with record fulfillment speeds, reinforces CardCash's value proposition in the competitive marketplace.

About Giftify, Inc.

Giftify, Inc. is a pioneer in the incentive and rewards industry with a focus on retail, dining & entertainment experiences, as the owner and operator of leading digital platforms, CardCash.com and Restaurant.com. CardCash.com is a leading secondary gift card exchange platform, allowing consumers and retailers to realize value by buying and selling gift cards at various scales. Restaurant.com is the nation's largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand, connecting digital consumers, businesses and communities by offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deal options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers.

