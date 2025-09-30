Branded Legacy, Inc. Announces Provisional Patent Filing by BioLegacy for Disruptive Air-Driven Intranasal Platform Targeting Multi-Billion-Dollar Global Therapeutics Market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTC: BLEG ), a dynamic holding company focused on innovative life sciences and wellness solutions, is thrilled to announce that its subsidiary, BioLegacy Evaluative Group Inc. ("BioLegacy"), has filed a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its groundbreaking intranasal drug delivery platform titled "Air-Driven Unitary Intranasal Drug Delivery Device for Stable and Reconstitutable Medicaments."

This cutting-edge technology marks a significant leap forward in nasal drug administration, tackling key challenges in emergency and self-administered pharmaceuticals. The compact, ergonomic, and air-powered device delivers precise, reliable, and cost-effective intranasal dosing for both stable liquid formulations—like naloxone for opioid overdose reversal—and lyophilized or unstable drugs that require on-demand reconstitution.

Key Innovations Driving the Platform:

Air-Driven Precision Delivery – A compressible air chamber drives medication through a precision atomizer, ensuring complete and consistent dosing with minimal residual volume.

– A compressible air chamber drives medication through a precision atomizer, ensuring complete and consistent dosing with minimal residual volume. Dual-Function Architecture – Accommodates both pre-formed stable solutions and unstable powder-based medicaments that are reconstituted seconds before use.

– Accommodates both pre-formed stable solutions and unstable powder-based medicaments that are reconstituted seconds before use. Unitary Blow-Fill-Seal Construction – Manufactured as a single, sterile component minimizing contamination risk, assembly steps, and production cost.

– Manufactured as a single, sterile component minimizing contamination risk, assembly steps, and production cost. Sequential Frangible Membranes – Engineered rupture zones enable user-activated mixing and delivery through a simple one- or two-step squeeze mechanism.

– Engineered rupture zones enable user-activated mixing and delivery through a simple one- or two-step squeeze mechanism. Ergonomic, Portable Design – Thumb-sized, single-use format ensures easy handling for untrained users in emergency scenarios.

The patent application describes two key embodiments: one supporting reconstitutable medicaments (such as lyophilized biologics or peptides requiring immediate mixing before use), and another optimized for stable solutions. Both versions deliver the medicament intranasally as a fine, uniform mist, ensuring rapid absorption and systemic effect.

"This filing represents a pivotal milestone for BioLegacy. Our air-driven intranasal device offers a scalable, globally manufacturable solution that overcomes cost, complexity, and stability barriers in emergency and routine drug delivery. It also directly supports our goal of democratizing access to affordable overdose-reversal therapies," said Amin Janmohamed, CEO.



Strategic Alignment and Next Steps

This patent aligns perfectly with BioLegacy's recent acquisition of a GMP-compliant manufacturing facility featuring ISO Class 7 & 8 cleanrooms and high-containment capabilities. The site will accelerate prototype testing, validation, and regulatory submissions to Health Canada and the FDA.

BLEG's R&D collaborations with McMaster University and Stanford University will continue to advance formulation, testing, and translational development of the inhaled naloxone program and other pipeline candidates leveraging this proprietary delivery system.



About BioLegacy Evaluative Group, Inc.

BioLegacy Evaluative Group Inc. is a life sciences company dedicated to developing innovative therapies and devices addressing urgent global health challenges. With strategic partnerships at McMaster University and Stanford University, and a newly acquired GMP-compliant manufacturing facility, BLEG is positioned to deliver scalable, cost-effective solutions in areas of high unmet need.

About Branded Legacy, Inc.

Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTC: BLEG ) is a forward-thinking holdings company dedicated to pioneering solutions in addiction treatment and harm reduction. Through its subsidiary, BioLegacy Evaluative Group, and strategic collaborations with leading institutions like McMaster University and Stanford University, the company drives transformative research and innovation. With a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility in Vancouver, Branded Legacy leverages advanced production capabilities to deliver cutting-edge products, positioning itself as a leader in addressing critical public health challenges.



