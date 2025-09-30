Amaze Hosts Breakaway Music Festival’s Creator Lab Official Merchandise Store

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) (“Amaze”), a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced its collaboration with Breakaway Music Festival. Through this partnership, Amaze will power the Breakaway Music Festival official merchandise store and launch the Breakaway Creator Lab, a design competition inviting artists to submit original merchandise concepts. Breakaway is the largest national touring festival, known for its unique lineups of globally recognized artists at each stop.

The online storefront will feature exclusive t-shirts, hats, and hoodies. Through the Breakaway Creator Lab design contest, artists can design and submit merchandise, fans can vote on their favorite designs, and the winning designs will go live on the official storefront and Creator Lab website. Winning creators will receive prizes such as Ultimate VIP tickets, travel credits, and merchandise that showcases their design in Breakaway’s dedicated Amaze e-commerce store.

The Breakaway Creator Lab is now open for submissions at creator.amaze.co/breakaway . Entries are due November 3, 2025, with fan voting running November 10-16, 2025. Winning designs will be revealed and available for purchase on December 3, 2025.

“Breakaway is a leading music festival with a strong network of passionate fans, and our collaboration is a natural fit as Amaze continues to explore opportunities in the music merchandise space,” said Aaron Day, Chairman and CEO of Amaze Holdings, Inc. “Fans are compelled to purchase merchandise that reflects their individuality, and by empowering creators to contribute, we’re building a win-win for artists and fans.”

“Offering artists an opportunity to design merchandise for our festival is an opportunity to uplift new talent and ensure that our fans resonate with our merchandise offerings,” said Annie Mir, Breakaway Music Festival’s Merchandise Manager. “Amaze is not only bringing our web store vision to life; they are also supporting a great opportunity for artists to have their designs showcased on merchandise with a national audience.”

This partnership builds on Amaze’s growing presence in the music industry. Earlier this year, Amaze announced its role as the official merchandise partner of the Outlaw Music Festival , another nationally touring music festival, signaling its capabilities in supporting large touring events. Amaze is also the official merchandise partner for Loaded Dice Entertainment , which empowers independent musicians through artist development programs, transparent revenue-sharing, robust music distribution, and innovative marketing strategies, Jamvana , a platform designed to help independent musicians and record labels streamline distribution, publishing administration, and promotion, and Timmy McKeever , an emerging country music singer, among other artists

About Amaze:

Amaze Holdings, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to “sell anything, anywhere,” Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at www.amaze.co .

