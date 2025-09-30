The MUHC Foundation’s Inaugural Breakthrough Run Wins Big at the Montreal Marathon

MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MUHC Foundation proudly hosted its inaugural Breakthrough Run at the Montreal Marathon, bringing together 22 teams and almost 200 dedicated runners, including health care professionals, grateful patients, families, corporate partners and MUHC Foundation staff. The event raised $162,287 to support various areas of the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) and the Research Institute of the MUHC (The Institute), fueling groundbreaking research and patient care across the organization.

“The Breakthrough Run is more than a marathon—it’s a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when our community comes together. All 22 teams running for important causes doesn’t only inspire hope, it funds the science that will bring us tomorrow’s cures. On behalf of the entire Foundation, I want to thank every single person who showed up to support the transformative work happening at the MUHC and The Institute, and who are helping build a healthier future.”

—Marie-Hélène Laramée, President and CEO of the MUHC Foundation

From hospital and Foundation staff to donors and community members, the Breakthrough Run brought people together to run and raise funds for a cause that’s close to their hearts. From cancer research and women’s health to the intensive care unit (ICU) and palliative care, there were funds being raised for all areas of the MUHC and The Institute. To add to the momentum, Heritage MD partnered with the MUHC Foundation as the event’s presenting sponsor, demonstrating the firm’s commitment to advancing patient care and research in our province.

“Heritage MD is honoured to support the MUHC Foundation and this incredible initiative. The enthusiasm and dedication shown by all participants reflect the collective will to build a healthier future. We are proud to be a part of this meaningful event that drives real change.”

—Ferron Campbell, President and Founder of Heritage MD

Birkenstock also stepped in as the community sponsor, donating two prizes of $5,000 each for the top fundraiser and fundraising team. This support builds on the commitment of the brand’s President, Marciano Lobo, who recently joined the MUHC Foundation’s Board of Directors to champion health care innovation in Quebec.

“At Birkenstock, we believe in the importance of community and wellness. We are excited to support the Breakthrough Run and offer two incentive prizes for the top fundraiser and top fundraising team. It’s a pleasure to see so many people coming together for such an important cause.”

—Marciano Lobo, President of Birkenstock

The Women’s Health Team came out on top as the Top Fundraising team with more than $25K raised for the cause! Their determination and team spirit were infectious.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our Women’s Health Team! Every step we took, every dollar raised, was driven by our shared commitment to fund women-focused research, championing women-centered care, and shaping a healthier future for every woman. This victory is not just about the funds we raised, but the awareness and support we’ve brought to the cause. Thank you to everyone who contributed and helped us reach this incredible milestone.”

– Jennifer Maccarone, Women’s Health Team at the MUHC Foundation’s Breakthrough Run, MNA Westmount-Saint-Louis.

The Top Fundraiser was Lianna David, the family member of a former ICU patient. She broke the individual fundraising record with an impressive $10,156 raised. The ICU Team’s Fundraising Team Captain, Wendy Sirota who raised an impressive $8,542 also ran in honour of Dr. Jason Shahin and the ICU team who treated her husband after he suffered a near-fatal heart attack.

“The support from our community means the world to us. Every dollar raised is not just a contribution—it’s a symbol of the trust and belief in the care we provide. This kind of generosity allows us to continue making a real difference in the lives of our patients and their families. Thank you to everyone who participated in the MUHC Foundation’s Breakthrough run, I could not be more grateful, and your impact is truly invaluable.”

—Dr. Jason Shahin, Director of the MUHC’s Critical Care Program

The Breakthrough Run demonstrated the strength of the MUHC Foundation’s commitment to funding the next medical breakthroughs. Together, these teams were running for something far greater than a 5 or 10K—they were running for the future of health care in our province.

See all the teams who ran for the MUHC Foundation: https://raceroster.com/events/2025/94484/marathon-beneva-de-montreal-edition-2025/fundraising-organization/71924

About the McGill University Health Centre Foundation

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation is committed to supporting excellence in patient care, groundbreaking research, and world-class teaching at one of Canada’s leading university hospitals. With a goal to drive innovation in health care, we are raising funds to advance research and patient care that will lead to the cures of tomorrow. Our focus is on tackling humanity’s most pressing health challenges, such as ending cancer as a life-threatening disease, revolutionizing cardiac care, detecting silent killers like ovarian and endometrial cancers early, and developing the best skilled health care teams in Canada. Together, we are shaping the future of medicine one breakthrough at a time. https://muhcfoundation.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43ceba92-e5b0-4630-ad07-0d06ad5f70eb