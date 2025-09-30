At the Yacht Club de Monaco international players come together for the marinas of the future





MONACO, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the 5th Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous initiative, organized by M3 Monaco, a consulting firm specialized in the development and management of marinas, yacht clubs and sailing schools, Monaco once again placed itself as inspiration, leading the path to a future where innovation meets environmental needs. “Monaco is a platform where the people are coming to present new technology. And the most important thing is to develop the possibility to exchange views about the future of the yachting. And to do something together, to work together to make yachting more eco-responsible, more sustainable. That is very important,” said Bernard d’Alessandri, YCM General Secretary.

For the third year, a delegation from Qatar participated to this networking event, aiming to speed up the environmental transition and build sustainable, connected, people-centered marina infrastructure. “There are thousands of yachts in Qatar and also there are specialists in oil and gas, but they are very interested in moving on to new energy sources such as hydrogen. In my opinion, Qatar will be a major destination to produce new energy and it's important to have people that know the past to build the future,” added d'Alessandri.

“We are strongly aligned with the Qatar National Vision 2030, which emphasizes environmental sustainability, social development and economic diversification. We see Monaco as a key partner in supporting these priorities, with many synergies we can build upon,” said Yasser Al Jaidah, President and CEO of United Development Company (UDC), a leading company specializing in real estate development and infrastructure.

“We have close to 962 parking bays for boats that fit up to 60 meters. So, from there, we decided that a yacht club is essential to cater for these people. This is where the introduction with Monaco and the M3 took place, because we like to always position ourselves to a certain niche and we could use their guidance and consultation as to how do we operate such a yacht club,” said Basil Bachos, executive director UDC.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7e0dfd5-0457-4915-a7fb-16dc49437cd0

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aae992b6-f069-47b8-af5f-6ce6bd4b69a6