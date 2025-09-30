24/7 Market News: Sportswear and Smart Textiles are likely Key Spider Silk Target Markets for Kraig Labs

DENVER, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, highlights the opportunity for recombinant spider silk produced by Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB), the global leader in the development and commercialization of spider silk. 24/7 Market News believes that some of the most obvious projected use-cases include compression gear, perspiration-wicking layers, temperature-regulating base layers, apparel for skiing, snowboarding, skateboarding, and contact sports.

Spider silk’s natural properties, lightweight toughness, high elasticity, breathability, and thermal regulation, make it particularly suitable for athletic settings. As more consumers seek gear that performs and aligns with sustainability, spider silk can offer performance advantages over synthetic textiles without the environmental downsides.

Kraig Labs is preparing to deliver the first spider silk samples to three apparel/gear companies, two of which are in the sports arena. These samples will probably be tested for durability, washability, moisture handling, and comfort, factors essential in demanding sports applications.

Smart textile enhancements, such as integrating sensors or responsive fibers (e.g., humidity-responsive contraction or cooling fabrics), may find spider silk an ideal base substrate due to its biocompatible, responsive properties. Academic research has shown spider silk-inspired fibers can exhibit supercontraction and responsive behavior under varying humidity conditions.

With a global technical textiles market valued at $200 billion in 2024 and projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR through 2030, Kraig Labs is poised to disrupt traditional synthetics like polyester and nylon by offering sustainable, high-performance alternatives for athletic and smart fabric applications.

Emerging use cases include compression gear, moisture-wicking base layers, temperature-regulating apparel, and gear for high-impact sports such as skiing, snowboarding, skateboarding, cycling, and contact athletics. The demand for materials that combine technical performance, comfort, and sustainability continues to rise in the $400+ billion global sportswear market, driven by sustainability trends and performance innovation, creating a prime opportunity for KBLB’s scalable silk production.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk-based fiber technologies. Through its proprietary silkworm-based genetic engineering platform, Kraig Labs produces high-performance, cost-effective, and scalable spider silk materials for use in defense, performance apparel, technical textiles, and medical applications.

For more information, please visit: www.kraiglabs.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

