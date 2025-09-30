Claire's Simplifies Cash Management Across Hundreds of Stores with Clip Money

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clip Money Inc. (TSX-V: CLIP) (OTCQB: CLPMF) (“Clip Money” or the “Company”), operator of North America's only multi-bank cash deposit system for businesses with over 8,000 deposit accepting locations, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Claire’s, a national leader in jewelry retail, across nearly 800 stores. The partnership includes access to Clip’s convenient deposit network for simple and cost-effective cash deposits.

The move follows the recent acquisition of Claire’s by Ames Watson, which was focused on simplifying operations across every area of the business. Cash management, historically one of the retailer’s most fragmented and complex processes, was prioritized for immediate improvement. Deposit trips routinely took hours away from employees’ time and reconciliation processes were cumbersome and inconsistent. The company was managing hundreds of bank accounts across multiple financial institutions.

With Clip, these inefficiencies have been eliminated. Clip’s end-to-end cash management provides full visibility into all store activity and brings services closer to each store than traditional banks could offer. With one intuitive platform, employees can efficiently manage deposits, order change, and access deposit services across thousands of Clip network locations.

“Speed to deployment was absolutely critical for us. We needed a fast and flawless rollout to maintain continuity of critical operational processes, like cash deposits. Clip quickly mobilized, provided training for our store leaders, and successfully deployed nearly 800 locations in a matter of days. Their responsiveness, attention to detail, and executional efficiency gave us confidence throughout the transition and truly set them apart from other partners. We look forward to building on this strong foundation with Clip as our trusted partner moving forward,” says Melissa Hahn, CFO of Ames Watson.

Service and deployment were managed directly by Clip’s customer support team and executed in less than three weeks from the initial meeting. Nearly 800 stores were onboarded across Claire’s national footprint with minimal disruption, showcasing Claire’s commitment to innovation and Clip’s ability to deliver at scale to support store operations. The rollout highlights how Clip is redefining cash management with speed, innovation, and enterprise-grade execution.

“We’re excited to partner with Claire’s, a brand that is both iconic and widely loved. Our goal is to help them unlock greater efficiencies by keeping store associates closer to their customers, while simplifying reconciliation and cash management. By onboarding Claire’s to our full deposit network —including ClipDrop, ClipATM and ClipCenter—and our nationwide change order delivery service, ClipChange, we’re extending new levels of convenience and scalability. We look forward to delivering long-term value through this collaboration,” says Joseph Arrage, Co-Founder and CEO of Clip Money.

Clip operates a multi-bank self-service deposit system for businesses through the Clip Money network that gives users the capability of making deposits outside of their bank branch at top retailers and shopping malls. Rather than having to go to their personal bank branch or using a cash pickup service, businesses can deposit their cash at any ClipDrop Box, ClipATM, or ClipCenter located near them. After being deposited, the funds will automatically be credited to the business’ bank account, usually within one business day. The Company combines functional hardware, premium customer support, an intuitive digital platform, and an innovative cloud-based transaction engine that maximizes business-banking transactions. Combined with mobile user applications, Clip offers a cost-effective and convenient solution for business banking deposits in nationwide areas across the United States and Canada. For more information about the Company, visit www.clipmoney.com.

