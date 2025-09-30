CyLogic and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Compliant Cloud Solutions to the Public Sector

CHEVY CHASE, Md. and RESTON, Va., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyLogic, the security-first enterprise cloud company, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as CyLogic’s Master Government Aggregator® making the company’s innovative Secure, Compliant Cloud Solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and The Quilt contracts.

“We are excited to partner with Carahsoft to bring our FedRAMP High-Ready CyCloud solutions to a wide range of Public Sector customers,” said Louis Mayberg, CEO at CyLogic. “Through Carahsoft’s extensive network of reseller partners and contract vehicles, agencies can more easily access secure, compliant cloud infrastructure designed to protect mission-critical data, ensure operational continuity and meet the most rigorous Federal security standards.”

CyLogic’s FedRAMP High-Ready cloud solutions help Public Sector organizations modernize IT without compromising security, compliance or data sovereignty. Built on a security-first, air-gapped architecture meeting more than 410 FedRAMP High controls, CyCloud delivers defense-in-depth protection through secure backup, zero trust network access, continuous monitoring and vulnerability management. Powered by Dell Federal OEM hardware and hosted in secure Equinix data centers, the platform provides turnkey, high-performance private, public and on-premises cloud environments with complete data control.

“We are excited to add CyLogic’s cloud solutions to our portfolio,” said Dane Carlisle, who manages the CyLogic Team at Carahsoft. “Carahsoft and our reseller partners can now offer agencies a secure, flexible and cost-transparent cloud infrastructure that supports critical missions without compromising compliance or performance. CyLogic’s security-first approach aligns with our commitment to helping the Public Sector adopt technology that protects sensitive data while enabling innovation.”

CyLogic’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8600 or Cylogic@carahsoft.com; or explore more resources here.

About CyLogic

CyLogic builds, operates, and continuously monitors cloud offerings for enterprises and government contractors requiring the highest level of security, compliance, and control over sensitive data. CyLogic's unrivaled compliance and data security solutions protect digital assets whether they're in the cloud, on-premises, or on edge devices. CyLogic is the creator of CyCloud, the first FedRAMP High-Ready cloud solution for the commercial sector. Built on VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) software, Dell Technologies hardware, and Equinix data centers, CyCloud combines the simplicity and scalability of a public cloud with the most rigorous cybersecurity requirements of a DoD-level private cloud. CyLogic's Cyber Platform delivers rapid security posture enhancement with top-tier data protection and resilience to small and medium organizations interested in storing, managing, and accessing data from a security-first perspective.

For more information, visit cylogic.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for MultiCloud, Cybersecurity, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

