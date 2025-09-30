LBMC Named a 2025 Fortune Best Workplace in Consulting & Professional Services

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBMC, one of the Southeast’s largest accounting and business consulting firms and a nationally recognized top 40 firm, is proud to announce it has been named a 2025 Fortune Best Workplace in Consulting & Professional Services™, marking the fourth time the firm has been recognized on this highly competitive national list. LBMC also earned the national Certified™ Great Place to Work® award for the sixth consecutive year.

These prestigious awards are based entirely on team member feedback regarding their experience at LBMC and underscore the firm’s long-standing commitment to cultivating a workplace where professionals thrive and make contributions that matter. In 2025, 90% of employees said LBMC is a great place to work, 33 points higher than the average U.S. company.

"Being named a Great Place to Work for six straight years and a four-time Best Workplace in Consulting & Professional Services reflects the strength of our culture and the shared commitment of our team to support one another and our clients,” said Jim Meade, CEO and Managing Shareholder of LBMC. “At LBMC, we’ve built a workplace where people are encouraged to grow and lead, whether they’re working in one of our offices or remotely across the country. As we continue to invest in our people and technology, we remain focused on delivering exceptional service and lasting impact for our clients.”

“These distinctions are a direct reflection of our people and the values we share, and what makes them especially meaningful is they come directly from the voices of our team members, sharing that they feel respected, supported, and valued, and find purpose in the work they do,” Meade added.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to drive strong business outcomes. Certification is a significant achievement based solely on real-time employee feedback about company culture and trust.

Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work, stated: “Great Place to Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience. By earning this recognition, LBMC stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About LBMC

LBMC is the #1 Tennessee-based professional services firm serving more than 11,000 clients nationwide with diverse needs across a spectrum of industries. Primary client groups include privately-owned and private-equity-backed middle market companies in the healthcare, manufacturing/distribution, real estate, and technology spaces. LBMC leverages advanced business intelligence and AI technologies to drive growth, efficiency, and strategic insights for our clients. Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC today is an industry leader in audit, tax, advisory, technology, human resources, and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. LBMC has more than 1,000 team members, with offices in Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville, and Memphis, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; and Charlotte, North Carolina and remote offices. For more information on LBMC’s experts and comprehensive services, visit our website or call 615-377-4600. Discover career opportunities and learn more about how LBMC’s services and culture can support your business goals. Connect with us on LinkedIn for the latest insights on talent, client engagement, and business growth.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Attachment