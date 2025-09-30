Crusoe Announces Flagship Abilene Data Center is Live

ABILENE, Texas, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crusoe, the industry’s first vertically integrated AI infrastructure provider, today announced that the first phase of Stargate’s flagship data center campus in Abilene, Texas, is now up and running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and continues to progress rapidly. The Abilene campus is a purpose-built AI data center that will help advance America’s leadership in AI.

“One of the defining challenges of our generation is to energize AI infrastructure at the scale needed to power the ambitions of our world's greatest innovators,” said Chase Lochmiller, co-founder and CEO of Crusoe. “Crusoe is tackling this challenge head-on by building the AI factories of the future – vertically integrated infrastructure delivered with the velocity required to help America win the AI race. What you see in Abilene is the new blueprint for large-scale data center development.”

Construction of the multi-building campus began in June 2024. Within a year, the first two buildings were energized, a remarkable feat of speed for a project of this scale. Oracle began delivering the first NVIDIA GB200 racks in June 2025, and the campus has already begun running early training and inference workloads to advance next-generation AI research. This rapid development demonstrates Crusoe's ability to deliver AI infrastructure with velocity and efficiency.

“AI is already defining the next era of innovation and Oracle is building the infrastructure to make that future possible,” said Mahesh Thiagarajan, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “Crusoe has proven its leadership in AI data center design, engineering and construction and has become a trusted partner of Oracle. To meet the unprecedented demand for AI, Oracle needs partners that can operate at speed and scale, which Crusoe has delivered with unmatched execution in Abilene.”

The Abilene campus is part of a long-term collaboration with Oracle. The purpose-built facility is designed to support high energy-density AI hardware and software, with an innovative building design optimized for both liquid and air cooling. At completion, the planned eight building campus will be able to support hundreds of thousands of GPUs on a single integrated network fabric.

