Payscale and Trusaic Partner to Help Global Organizations Navigate the Complexity of Multi-jurisdictional Pay Transparency Laws

BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payscale, the leading provider of compensation intelligence solutions, announced a strategic partnership with pay equity technology firm, Trusaic to help enterprises tackle the growing complexity of international pay transparency and pay equity compliance.

Global companies are preparing for a new wave of pay transparency regulations with the European Union Pay Transparency Directive (EUPTD), which aims to close the gender pay gap by mandating pay transparency measures across member states. EUPTD impacts any organization with EU-based employees, regardless of where the organization is headquartered or has offices.

As new pay regulations emerge worldwide, keeping up with the constantly evolving laws across the world has become a significant challenge to compensation. Global organizations need to be able to address the complexity of navigating pay transparency compliance and multi-government reporting requirements, without overwhelming their HR teams.

“Organizations can’t afford to get pay wrong,” said Chris Hays, Payscale CEO. “This partnership pairs Payscale’s trusted compensation data with Trusaic’s deep compliance expertise, helping our enterprise customers build pay strategies that are both competitive and compliant.”

Technology alone isn’t enough to keep up with the ever-changing landscape of pay regulations. Trusaic’s consulting expertise expands on Payscale’s pay equity offering, giving global organizations a robust solution catered to their needs. Through this partnership, organizations will have access to global data and scalable tools, as well as insights, consultation, and ongoing support to give compensation teams a clear and sustainable path to achieving pay equity at scale.

Global organizations need solutions that will hold up to scrutiny when regulators start asking tough questions. For organizations scrambling between disconnected vendors, the Payscale and Trusaic partnership delivers confidence with all the information in one place.

“This partnership streamlines everything, aligning data and compliance in one seamless experience, empowering customers to focus their attention on making confident, equity-driven pay decisions,” said Christian Liakos, Trusaic EVP of Partnerships. “It’s critical that HR leaders are ready for what’s next in pay transparency regulations, and our combined expertise will help them anticipate regulatory changes and evolving market needs.”

Backed by explainable data and comprehensive consulting, enterprises can make confident pay decisions that are not only compliant but that help them drive performance, strengthen culture, and gain a competitive advantage.

About Payscale

Payscale is the original compensation innovator for organizations who want to scale their business with pay and transform their largest investment into their greatest advantage. With decades of innovation in sourcing reputable data and developing AI-powered tools, Payscale delivers actionable insights that turn pay from a cost to a catalyst. Its suite of solutions — Payfactors, Marketpay, and Paycycle — empower 65% of the top companies in the U.S. and businesses like Panasonic, ZoomInfo, Chipotle, Quest Diagnostics, University of Washington, American Airlines, and TJX Companies.

About Trusaic

Trusaic is the world’s most trusted software for pay equity and EU Pay Transparency Directive compliance. Our AI-powered software solutions guide global enterprises toward precise, compliant pay decisions at scale to achieve pay equity for their global workforces. Our pay equity suite of products is augmented by Trusaic AI agents that simplify complex pay equity and transparency reporting tasks with precision. Organizations that partner with Trusaic turn every pay decision into progress. For more information about Trusaic, visit https://trusaic.com/