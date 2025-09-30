Vita Coco Brings Its “Seedlings for Sustainability” Initiative to Life with "The Supporting Farmers Market" Experience

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO), America’s leading coconut water brand, is bringing its Seedlings for Sustainability initiative and coconut farms to life with a one-day experience in collaboration with Montauk General Store . The Supporting Farmers Market, open on Saturday, October 11 from 11 AM to 5 PM at 95 Rivington Street, celebrates the farmers and ingredients that make Vita Coco products possible, while spotlighting a selection of emerging sustainably-minded brands curated by Montauk General Store, offering an immersive and educational experience that blends style, sustainability, and social impact.

The experience shines a light on a pressing challenge faced by coconut farming communities: a declining volume of coconuts due to aging trees. Vita Coco’s Seedlings for Sustainability initiative seeks to address this challenge with its goal to help distribute and plant up to 10 million seedlings and trees by 2030 in coconut sourcing regions. Vita Coco partners with local nonprofits to distribute seedlings and train farmers in regenerative agriculture practices to create a more resilient future for farmers and consumers alike.

Inside the experience, guests will embark on a journey that introduces some of the regions and farmers behind Vita Coco’s products, educates consumers about the lifecycle of a coconut tree, and illustrates how initiatives like Seedlings for Sustainability aim to help empower farmers and secure the future of coconut farming. Guests will also be able to contribute to the 10 million seedlings goal, as Vita Coco will help to distribute a real coconut seedling in a coconut sourcing country for every guest who visits on October 11.

“What started as a simple idea to bring coconut water to more people has grown into a responsibility to make sure farming communities can thrive for generations. Our Seedlings for Sustainability initiative is one of the clearest ways we’re putting that belief into action,” said Mike Kirban, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman of The Vita Coco Company. “With this experience, we’re inviting people to see the heart of this mission up close -- the farmers, the practices, and the seedlings that represent a more resilient future.”

Guests are invited to continue their journey downstairs at the Montauk General Store pop-up. There, they can enjoy a complimentary Coconut Water Matcha made with Vita Coco from Montauk General Store’s custom-crafted matcha menu and shop a curated selection of local and emerging brands, including Seasonal , Chara Frozen Yogurt, Amagansett Sea Salt , Transcendence Coffee and more, chosen for their commitment to thoughtful ingredient sourcing and sustainable practices. Select founders will also be on-site to share the stories of their brands and the sustainable practices that guide them.

“Montauk General Store has always been about curation -- bringing together brands and founders who care deeply about the quality of their products, the lifestyle they promote, and the sustainable practices behind them. I used Vita Coco at my Hamptons pop-up this summer because they share those same values, so when they approached me about curating a selection of brands that highlight organic, locally grown, and small-batch goods, it felt like such a natural fit,” said Kate Diament, Founder of Montauk General Store. “I’m excited for my community to check out our immersive experience that brings all these elements together and gives people the rare chance to meet the founders behind some incredible brands.”

Given this shared commitment, the experience itself has been designed with sustainability at its core. All fabricated builds are constructed from reclaimed and repurposed wood materials, complemented by pre-fabricated rentals designed for a second life beyond this event. In keeping with Vita Coco’s broader mission, materials and resources used throughout the activation will be thoughtfully donated or repurposed whenever possible.

Learn more about the event here .

About The Vita Coco Company

The Vita Coco Company is a family of brands on a mission to reimagine what’s possible when brands deliver healthy, nutritious, and great-tasting products that are better for consumers and better for the world. This includes its flagship coconut water brand Vita Coco and protein-infused water PWR LIFT. The Company was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran and is a public benefit corporation and Certified B Corporation. Vita Coco, the principal brand within the Company’s portfolio, is the leading coconut water brand in the U.S. With electrolytes, nutrients, and vitamins, coconut water has become a top beverage choice among consumers after a workout, in smoothies, as a cocktail mixer, after a night out, and more.

About Montauk General Store

Montauk General is a lifestyle brand rooted in storytelling, design, and community. Founded by Kate Diament, the brand reimagines the classic “general store” through immersive pop-ups and curated spaces that bring people together around thoughtful products and shared values. Each activation blends retail, culture, and hospitality, highlighting brands and founders who care deeply about quality, sustainability, and the stories behind what they create. At its core, Montauk General is about more than products—it’s about connection, community and a way of living that feels intentional and meaningful.

